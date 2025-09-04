Shutout Sinks Tides Wednesday
Published on September 3, 2025 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (26-31 | 56-74) fell to the Nashville Sounds (30-29 | 74-58), 4-0, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. It was the sixth time the Tides have been shutout this season.
Nashville scored two runs in the first, one run in the third and their final run in the sixth. Their pitching staff combined between Robert Gasser (3.0) on MLB Rehab and former Tide Bruce Zimmermann (6.0 IP). Terrin Vavra was the only Tide with multiple hits, going 2-for-4.
It's a quick turnaround for the two team tomorrow, with first pitch at 12:05 pm. RHP Carson Ragsdale (1-1, 1.80) is on the hill for Norfolk, while RHP Chad Patrick (2-3, 3.96). The game will be aired on MASN.
International League Stories from September 3, 2025
- Stripers Overpowered by Durham in 8-2 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Payton Henry Walks off Mud Hens for 'Pigs Sixth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Carter Jensen Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Snelling, McSweeney Brilliant in Doubleheader Split - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Shutout Sinks Tides Wednesday - Norfolk Tides
- Clippers Collapse Indians with Pair of Longballs - Indianapolis Indians
- Francisco Alvarez Grand Slam Leads Syracuse to 10-2 Win over Buffalo on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Puppy Power Leads Clippers to Victory Wednesday - Columbus Clippers
- Maeda's No-Hit Start More than Enough for RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Iowa Takes Game Two Late over Omaha 4-3 - Iowa Cubs
- Chasers Drop Second Straight to Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sabato's Two Homers, Strong Pitching Through Eight All for Naught in 6-5, 10 Inning Walk-Off Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Ninth-Inning Heroics Complete 6-5 Comeback Win - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 3 at Memphis - Rochester Red Wings
- 10 Millionth Fan Comes Thru the Gates of Coca-Cola Park - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Redbirds Announce Grizzlies Day Festivities for September 20 - Memphis Redbirds
- Mud Hens Announce 2026 Season Schedule - Toledo Mud Hens
- September 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Games on September 4 and September 6 Sold Out - Louisville Bats
- Jumbo Shrimp, Peak Events LLC to Host Third Annual Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classic - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Take Down Tides in Extras for Fifth Straight Win - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.