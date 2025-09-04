Shutout Sinks Tides Wednesday

Published on September 3, 2025 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (26-31 | 56-74) fell to the Nashville Sounds (30-29 | 74-58), 4-0, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. It was the sixth time the Tides have been shutout this season.

Nashville scored two runs in the first, one run in the third and their final run in the sixth. Their pitching staff combined between Robert Gasser (3.0) on MLB Rehab and former Tide Bruce Zimmermann (6.0 IP). Terrin Vavra was the only Tide with multiple hits, going 2-for-4.

It's a quick turnaround for the two team tomorrow, with first pitch at 12:05 pm. RHP Carson Ragsdale (1-1, 1.80) is on the hill for Norfolk, while RHP Chad Patrick (2-3, 3.96). The game will be aired on MASN.







