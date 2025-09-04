Puppy Power Leads Clippers to Victory Wednesday

Published on September 3, 2025 under International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH - It was "Puppypalooza" at Huntington Park, and on a very pleasant Wednesday evening in front of a large crowd of humans and canines, the Columbus Clippers defeated the visiting Indianapolis team, 9-2.

Left-handed starter Ryan Webb was impressive over 5.1 frames, allowing two runs and striking out four. Tommy Mace (1-0) picked up his first career Triple-A win with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief work.

Columbus scored twice in the 5th when Petey Halpin laced a two-out, two-run single to right field.

Then, with the game tied 2-2 in the 6th, Dom Nuñez crushed a three-run bomb off the Huntington Park videoboard which proved to be the game's decisive blow.

The Clippers weren't done. Columbus loaded the bases in the bottom of the 8th, when Milan Tolentino launched the team's first grand slam in two months onto the roof of the Pedialyte Porch in right field. That blast put the game out of reach at 9-2.

Since Huntington Park opened in 2009, no team in the International League has more grand slams than the Clippers. Tolentino's 4-run bomb was the team's seventh this season.

With the win on Wednesday, Columbus improves to 20-33 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 54-71 overall this season.

With the win on Wednesday, Columbus improves to 20-33 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 54-71 overall this season.







