Francisco Alvarez Grand Slam Leads Syracuse to 10-2 Win over Buffalo on Wednesday Night

Published on September 3, 2025 under International League (IL)

Buffalo, NY - A balanced effort on both sides of the ball carried the Syracuse Mets to a 10-2 victory over the Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday night at Sahlen Field. With the win, Syracuse has won four of its last six games.

After two scoreless frames to start the game, Syracuse (68-66, 37-22) opened up the scoring in the top of the third inning. To spark the offense, Yonny Hernandez drew a walk and Luis De Los Santos singled, putting runners at the corners for Jose Siri. On major league rehab assignment, Siri grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Hernandez and putting the Mets in front, 1-0. Next, Jett Williams singled and Francisco Alvarez walked to load the bases. To stretch the lead to 2-0, Ryan Clifford hit a sacrifice fly to score Siri.

The Mets didn't wait long to pile on to their lead. In the fourth, the lineup stayed hot with singles from Jose Azocar and Hernandez. Then, De Los Santos reached base on a fielding error by shortstop Josh Kasevich, loading up the bases. Siri knocked in another run while grounding out to first, scoring Azocar and stretching the lead to 3-0. Next, Jett Williams walked to load the bases for Alvarez, who crushed a 405-foot grand slam home run to left-center field, ballooning the Syracuse lead to 7-0.

In the fifth, the Mets continued to pressure the Buffalo (54-76, 24-33) pitching staff. To start the inning, the newly-promoted Kevin Parada walked, stole second base, and scored on an RBI single by De Los Santos, extending the advantage to 8-0.

The Bisons scored their only runs in the bottom of the fifth when Brandon Valenzuela and Michael Stefanic drew walks, Josh Rivera singled, and RJ Schreck hit a two-run single to make it 8-2.

Syracuse scored two more insurance runs in the top of the eighth. Hernandez singled to start the inning, and Jett Williams blasted a two-run homer, making it a 10-2 ballgame.

On the mound, the Mets' bullpen was brilliant again. To start, Richard Lovelady pitched two scoreless innings. Next, Luis Moreno tossed three frames and allowed two runs. After that, Carlos Guzman tossed a pair of scoreless innings with no hits and three strikeouts. Justin Garza pitched a one-two-three eighth inning, and in his Triple-A debut, Colton Cosper closed the door in the ninth with a clean inning and two strikeouts.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with Buffalo on Thursday afternoon. Right-hander Jonathan Pintaro is slated to start for the Mets and right-hander Lazaro Estrada is set to go for the Bisons. First pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

