Redbirds Announce Grizzlies Day Festivities for September 20

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Grizzlies Day returns to AutoZone Park as the Redbirds give free Grizzlies-themed jerseys, presented by Memphis International Airport, to the first 5,000 fans on Saturday, Sept. 20 for the club's game against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A, Minnesota Twins).

Fans who arrive early can meet Grizzlies standouts Cedric Coward and Javon Small during a pregame autograph session on the concourse prior to throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. In addition to their appearance, the Grizz Girls, Claw Crew and GrizzLine will perform throughout the game.

On-field jerseys worn by the Redbirds during the game will be auctioned off with a silent auction on the concourse. Auction winners will get to go down to the field after the game to meet the Redbirds player who wore their jersey as they get it autographed.

Fans interested in attending Grizzlies Day at AutoZone Park and Grizzlies Opening Night at the FedExForum on Wednesday, Oct. 22 can purchase a dual ticket package. Packages start at 42.81 and are available now here.

The celebration kicks off early with a Plaza Party at AutoZone Park. Starting at 1:00 pm, fans can enjoy an afternoon of family-friendly fun featuring activities, appearances from Grizzlies entertainment teams, and live music to set the vibe. It's the perfect way to get the party started before first pitch.

For the young fans, free inflatable games and face painting will be available on the Old Bluff. First pitch for the game on Sept. 21 is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CDT against the Durham Bulls.

