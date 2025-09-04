Memphis Falls in Game Two of Series against Rochester

Published on September 3, 2025 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) with a 5-4 loss on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

Second baseman Noah Mendlinger went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. The left-handed hitter accounted for two of the six Redbirds hits. Memphis went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position in the loss. Designated hitter Mike Antico smacked a double.

Starting pitcher Ian Bedell (0-5) allowed three runs on five hits, walked two and struck out one in 3.0 innings pitched. The right-handed hitter allowed a two-run home run as part of a three-run top of the second inning. Gerson Moreno, Skylar Hales and Oddanier Mosqueda combined to go scoreless through the final 5.0 innings of the game.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, September 3 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.