Payton Henry Walks off Mud Hens for 'Pigs Sixth Straight Win

Published on September 3, 2025 under International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (32-25, 79-53) snagged their sixth straight win the hard way, rallying for a walk-off 8-7 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens (35-24, 74-60) on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Toledo broke the ice in the top of the first inning on a Jace Jung sacrifice fly. The 'Pigs hit right back with an Otto Kemp two-run homer in the bottom half to take the lead.

Gabriel Rincones Jr. smashed another two-run homer in the third to put the 'Pigs up 4-1.

Akil Baddoo hit a solo homer for Toledo to trim the 'Pigs lead to two in the fourth, but Rincones drove in his third run of the game with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the fourth to restore the 'Pigs three-run lead.

Baddoo drove in his second run of the night with a base hit in the fifth as Toledo started their comeback.

In the sixth, Gage Workman hit a two-run homer to tie the game and Parker Meadows followed later in the inning with an RBI single to put Toledo ahead, 6-5. Baddoo capped the frame with a sacrifice fly, making it 7-5.

Rodolfo Castro walloped a solo homer to open the 'Pigs sixth, making it a one-run game.

Óscar Mercado drove in the game-tying run in the seventh with an RBI groundout after singles from Christian Arroyo and Donovan Walton.

In the ninth, the 'Pigs drew three walks, eventually loading the bases with two outs. Payton Henry then stepped up and laced a line drive the other way for a single, driving in the winning run. It was Henry's third walk-off of the season and 10th overall for the 'Pigs.

Michael Mercado (6-1) worked a scoreless ninth to get the win for the 'Pigs, allowing a hit and walk, striking out one.

Tyler Mattison (2-2) took the loss for Toledo, allowing one run on three walks, striking out two in 1.2 innings.

The IronPigs and Mud Hens continue their series on Thursday, September 4th with first pitch at 6:45 p.m. Gabe Mosser (3-4, 5.66) is slated to go for the 'Pigs while Toledo has yet to announce a starter.

