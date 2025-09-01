Iowa Takes Finale in Vegas, Wins Series

Published on September 1, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV - The Iowa Cubs (65-66) won the series finale over the Las Vegas Aviators (74-58) by a 9-6 score tonight. Iowa won four of the six games this week.

The I-Cubs took a 4-0 lead in the second inning as Carlos Pérez scored on an error, Hayden Cantrelle drove in two with a single and James Triantos brought home a run with a sacrifice fly. Las Vegas scored in the second and put up two runs in the third to cut the lead to 4-3 with a two-run third inning.

In the fifth, Iowa took a 5-3 lead on a solo home run from Moises Ballesteros, but the Aviators tied the game in the bottom half on a two-run homer from Daniel Susac. Forrest Wall doubled home a run in the sixth and Triantos tripled another home to put Iowa back in front, 7-5.

The I-Cubs scored two more in the eighth on a solo home run from Wall and a sacrifice fly from Ballesteros. Las Vegas added another in the ninth on a single to make it 9-6, but their comeback fell short.

Iowa will play vs. Omaha on Tuesday for the first of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 6:38 p.m. at Principal Park. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from September 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.