Bisons Offer 4 Free Game Tickets to First Responders for First Responders Appreciation Game on September 7

Published on September 1, 2025 under International League (IL)

The Buffalo Bisons will host First Responders Appreciation Day on Sunday, September 7 by offering up to FOUR FREE GAME TICKETS to First Responders to the team's game against the Syracuse Mets at Sahlen Field (12:05 p.m., Gates 11:30 a.m.)

The Bisons First Responder Appreciation Day is presented by Hyundai. The game is also a Bisons WNY Immediate Care 'Funday' Sunday, with pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

First Responders can claim their four free tickets by presenting a valid ID at the Sahlen Field Box at any time this week. The Sahlen Field Box Office opens at 9 a.m. on Sunday for the 12:05 p.m. game between the Bisons and the Mets.

