Bulls Topple Stripers 4-1

Published on September 1, 2025 under International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Cooper Hummel broke a 0-0 game in the sixth with a three-run homer to lead the Durham Bulls past the Gwinnett Stripers 4-1 on Monday afternoon at Coolray Field.

The Bulls (29-26) and Stripers (29-28) were the only game in the International League on Labor Day. The Bulls bused to suburban Atlanta after yesterday's series finale against Worcester, arriving around midnight for the 4:05 PM ET game.

Jesse Scholtens threw 4 2/3 innings of shutout ball, fanning five in his fifth start since being claimed by Tampa Bay. Cole Sulser (W, 3-0) stranded an inherited runner to close out the fifth and earned the win when Hummel drilled his homer against former Bulls pitcher Connor Seabold (L, 3-5).

Seabold walked Jonny DeLuca to start the sixth before Tre Morgan laced a single to left-center. Hummel tore into a 3-2 pitch over the right field wall and inside the foul pole for his 4th in 12 games since the Rays signed him as a free agent.

Andrew Wantz, Garrett Acton and Kodi Whitley collaborated on the game's final three innings to close out the win.

How It Happened: Scholtens stranded four baserunners in the first three innings, including pitching around a leadoff double in the first inning. Hummel's homer came on a 3-2 changeup from Seabold, who was facing his former team for the first time since Atlanta claimed Seabold from the Rays.

Wantz's Debut: Andrew Wantz, who is recovering from non-Tommy John surgery last July, made his Bulls debut after five rehab outings for Class-A Bowling Green the past two weeks. Wantz retired the Stripers in order on 11 pitches.

What's Next: A rare mid-series off day for the Bulls and Stripers on Tuesday, but the set continues Wednesday night with Joe Boyle (7-4, 1.73) expected to start against Jhancarlos lara (0-2, 4.83) at 7:05 PM ET. The teams will then square off in a doubleheader on Thursday before single games Friday, Saturday and Sunday close out the set.







