Bulls Topple Stripers 4-1
Published on September 1, 2025 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Cooper Hummel broke a 0-0 game in the sixth with a three-run homer to lead the Durham Bulls past the Gwinnett Stripers 4-1 on Monday afternoon at Coolray Field.
The Bulls (29-26) and Stripers (29-28) were the only game in the International League on Labor Day. The Bulls bused to suburban Atlanta after yesterday's series finale against Worcester, arriving around midnight for the 4:05 PM ET game.
Jesse Scholtens threw 4 2/3 innings of shutout ball, fanning five in his fifth start since being claimed by Tampa Bay. Cole Sulser (W, 3-0) stranded an inherited runner to close out the fifth and earned the win when Hummel drilled his homer against former Bulls pitcher Connor Seabold (L, 3-5).
Seabold walked Jonny DeLuca to start the sixth before Tre Morgan laced a single to left-center. Hummel tore into a 3-2 pitch over the right field wall and inside the foul pole for his 4th in 12 games since the Rays signed him as a free agent.
Andrew Wantz, Garrett Acton and Kodi Whitley collaborated on the game's final three innings to close out the win.
How It Happened: Scholtens stranded four baserunners in the first three innings, including pitching around a leadoff double in the first inning. Hummel's homer came on a 3-2 changeup from Seabold, who was facing his former team for the first time since Atlanta claimed Seabold from the Rays.
Wantz's Debut: Andrew Wantz, who is recovering from non-Tommy John surgery last July, made his Bulls debut after five rehab outings for Class-A Bowling Green the past two weeks. Wantz retired the Stripers in order on 11 pitches.
What's Next: A rare mid-series off day for the Bulls and Stripers on Tuesday, but the set continues Wednesday night with Joe Boyle (7-4, 1.73) expected to start against Jhancarlos lara (0-2, 4.83) at 7:05 PM ET. The teams will then square off in a doubleheader on Thursday before single games Friday, Saturday and Sunday close out the set.
International League Stories from September 1, 2025
- Ritchie Tosses Five Scoreless Innings, Gwinnett Drops Opener 4-1 to Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bulls Topple Stripers 4-1 - Durham Bulls
- Gwinnett Stripers' JR Ritchie Named International League Pitcher of the Week - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bisons Second-To-Last Homestand of 2025 Starts Tuesday vs. Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Iowa Takes Finale in Vegas, Wins Series - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons Offer 4 Free Game Tickets to First Responders for First Responders Appreciation Game on September 7 - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.