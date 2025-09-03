I-Cubs Blank Storm Chasers in 12-0 Victory

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs shutout the Omaha Storm Chasers in a 12-0 win as Carlos Perez crushed two homers, including a two-run shot and a three-run shot.

After two quiet and quick innings of work, Iowa scored 10 runs in the next two innings including nine runs in the fourth inning. Dixon Machado hit a blooper double just past the first baseman and scored a run.

Parker Chavers singled in two more runs following Machado. After a couple of walks, Moises Ballesteros plated two more runs for a 8-0 lead. Carlos Perez crushed his 24th homer, first of two, for a three-run shot and a 11-0 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Perez belted his 25th homer, his second of the night, for a 12-0 lead and the win.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday, September 3 and first pitch is at 12:08 p.m. CT.







