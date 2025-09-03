I-Cubs Blank Storm Chasers in 12-0 Victory
Published on September 2, 2025 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs shutout the Omaha Storm Chasers in a 12-0 win as Carlos Perez crushed two homers, including a two-run shot and a three-run shot.
After two quiet and quick innings of work, Iowa scored 10 runs in the next two innings including nine runs in the fourth inning. Dixon Machado hit a blooper double just past the first baseman and scored a run.
Parker Chavers singled in two more runs following Machado. After a couple of walks, Moises Ballesteros plated two more runs for a 8-0 lead. Carlos Perez crushed his 24th homer, first of two, for a three-run shot and a 11-0 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Perez belted his 25th homer, his second of the night, for a 12-0 lead and the win.
The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday, September 3 and first pitch is at 12:08 p.m. CT.
International League Stories from September 2, 2025
- Saints Nearly Fight Back from Giving up Seven in First, But Fall 9-7 - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Ride Seven-Run First to Win in Opener - Louisville Bats
- Redbirds Shut Down Wings in Series Opener - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Rout Red Wings in First-Ever Matchup - Memphis Redbirds
- Omaha Falls 12-0 to Iowa - Omaha Storm Chasers
- I-Cubs Blank Storm Chasers in 12-0 Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Tides Fall In Extras In Homestand Opener - Norfolk Tides
- IronPigs Snap up Fifth Straight Win with 10 Unanswered Runs - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Indians Use Three Homers to Sink Columbus in Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Rally past Worcester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Julks Homers But Jumbo Shrimp Top Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Pair of Home Runs, Four-Run Third Propels Jacksonville to Tuesday Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Strong Start Falls Short in Tuesday Loss to IronPigs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Rivera's Walk-Off Home Run Delivers Bisons 4-3 Victory over Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Early Strikes out 10, WooSox Drop Series Opener Versus SWB - Worcester Red Sox
- Columbus and Indy Battle in Tight Game Tuesday - Columbus Clippers
- Bisons Unveil 'Goo Goo Dolls Bobblehead' Design for Fan Appreciation Night Giveaway -September 19 - Buffalo Bisons
- September 2 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- "12 Days of WooSox" to Include Season-Ending Fan Appreciation Week - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 1, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Celebrate 5th Anniversary of "Strike out Hunger" with Fallon Health - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 2 at Memphis - Rochester Red Wings
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: September 2-7 - Louisville Bats
- Marlins Send Junk to Jacksonville on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Orioles Prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. Promoted to Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings and HITTRAX to Host Free Hitting Clinic for Member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester - Rochester Red Wings
- Rojas Honored by International League - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.