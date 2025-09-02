SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 1, 2025

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (39-18, 77-52) at Worcester Red Sox (26-31, 67-64)

September 2, 2025 | Game 130 | Road Game 63 | Polar Park | First Pitch 6:05 P.M.

RH Sean Boyle (8-9, 4.73) vs. LH Connelly Early (3-1, 3.18)

Boyle: Allowed 1 R on 4 H over 5.1 IP in 8/27 Win vs. SYR with 3 K & 2 BB (6-1 RailRiders)

Early: Allowed 3 R on 3 H over 5.0 IP in 8/27 Win @ DUR with 6 K and 1 BB (5-3 WooSox)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (August 31, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were shut out 3-0 by the Syracuse Mets on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. The RailRiders were limited to three hits and three walks as the Mets earned a series split.

Syracuse took a 2-0 advantage in the top of the third. With two on and two outs, Jared Young doubled in a pair off Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Erick Leal for the early lead.

The Mets added a run in the top of the seventh on a bases-loaded walk by Young to close the scoring.

Four Mets pitchers held the RailRiders in check over the first eight innings, working two scoreless apiece. Jonathan Pintaro allowed a hit and two walks in the spot start. Justin Garza (3-1), Dom Hamel and Austin Warren worked the next six innings, combining to retire 15 straight from the third to the eighth. Carlos Guzman walked a batter in the ninth and earned his first save.

Erick Leal (8-10) allowed two runs on two hits with three strikeouts and six walks over 4.0 innings in the loss.

Jorbit Vivas paced the RailRiders with a hit and a walk.

HONOR ROLL- Minor League Baseball has announced its weekly awards for August 26-31, and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Jose Rojas was tabbed as the International League's Player of the Week. Rojas hit .471 in five games against the Syracuse Mets last week, going 8-for-17 at the plate with three doubles, four home runs, nine run batted in and four walks. His 23 total bases led all International League players for the week, as did his 1.353 slugging percentage. Rojas is the second RailRider to earn a weekly honor this year, joining pitcher Erick Leal, who was tabbed as the Pitcher of the Week for July 29 through August 3. It is the fourth time in Rojas' career that he has been tabbed as a league's weekly award winner.

SERIES BUSINESS- After a series split last week against Syracuse, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has now won or split 14 consecutive series since going 1-4 in Nashville from May 21 through 24.

COOLER THAN COOL- The RailRiders travel to Polar Park for just the second time this season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre swept a three-game set at Worcester from July 18-20 out of the Major League All-Star break. The RailRiders hold an 11-4 advantage against the WooSox this season.

DANCING IN SEPTEMBER- J.C. Escarra was recalled by the Yankees on Monday. In addition, Ryan Yarbrough returned to New York from his MLB Rehab Assignment and was activated off the 15-Day Injured List by the Yankees.

SEVEN-PLUS- Brendan Beck's effort Saturday was the sixth time a RailRiders' starter pitched seven complete, but the first time the club lost when it happened.

FIRST TIME/ LONG TIME- The RailRiders have now been blanked six times in 129 games played this season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had not been shut out in consecutive games in over three years, having last been held scoreless in two straight on May 12 and 13, 2022, against Syracuse at PNC Field.

WORKING BACK- Austin Slater joined the RailRiders on an MLB Rehab Assignment Friday night. Slater, 32, was placed on the 10-Day Injured List on August 5, 2025, with a left hamstring strain. The Yankees acquired the outfielder on July 30 in a deal with the Chicago White Sox, sending Minor League pitcher Gage Ziehl to the White Sox in return. Slater had seven at-bats over three games for New York prior to the injury. He was selected by San Francisco in the eighth round of the 2014 Draft out of Stanford University. Over parts of seven seasons in the Majors, Slater has appeared in 688 games and holds a career .249 batting average.

RETURNED- New York announced reliever Jonathan Loáisiga has returned to the Yankees from his MLB Rehab Assignment with the RailRiders.

DAVIS DOMINATING- Brennen Davis has 12 home runs in 77 at-bats for the RailRiders this season, averaging a home run every 6.4 at-bats. He has only appeared in 22 games with the RailRiders in 2025 due to injury but has a total of 17 home runs across three levels, putting him two shy of his career-high of 19 during the 2021 season in the Chicago Cubs organization.

THE FINAL STRETCH TM - The RailRiders have two road trips and one homestand remaining on the 2025 calendar. After this week's series at Worcester, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts Lehigh Valley and returns to Buffalo to close out the 2025 slate.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York was off Monday and begins a series in Houston tonight with Max Fried on the mound... Somerset hosts New Hampshire in its final homestand of the season... Hudson Valley hosts Greensboro in the final series of the regular season, trailing the Grasshoppers by 3.5 games with six to go... Tampa plays its final 2025 series at Clearwater.







