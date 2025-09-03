Redbirds Shut Down Wings in Series Opener

Published on September 2, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings opened up a six-game series in Memphis on Tuesday night, clashing with the Redbirds in a feathered fight for the first time in history. The Red Wings fell in the opening game of the series, 9-1. CF Andrew Pinckney and SS Jackson Cluff tallied the only multi-hit performances of the night, and DH Christian Franklin collected the only RBI for the Wings in the contest.

After three scoreless innings to start the game, Memphis struck first in the bottom of the fourth inning. RF Matt Koperniak led off the frame with an opposite-field single, followed by 1B Blaze Jordan ripping a single into center field, placing two runners on with nobody out. After a walk loaded the bases, C Gavin Collins laced a bases-clearing triple into center field, giving Memphis the early 3-0 lead.

The Redbirds increased their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with a blast. LF Mike Antico lifted a high fly ball over the right field wall for a solo shot, extending the Memphis lead to 4-0 after five frames.

The Red Wings threatened to cut the deficit in the top of the seventh inning. LF Darren Baker bounced a one-out single into left field, followed by a walk by Christian Franklin. 2B José Tena reached on an infield single to load the bases, but a 5-4-3 double play ended the threat with no runs.

Memphis added some insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. After a double and a hit-by-pitch put two runners on, CF Michael Siani cracked a one-out triple down the right field line, plating two more runs. The rally kept going as 3B Brody Moore singled in the runner from third base, followed by Mike Antico launching a two-run blast into the right field seats, capping off the five-run frame and extending the lead to 9-0.

Rochester plated their only run of the game in the top of the ninth inning. SS Jackson Cluff led off the inning with an infield single and advanced to second base on a groundout two batters later. Christian Franklin followed it up by ripping a single into center, scoring Cluff from second and giving the Wings their first run of the ballgame. The two-out rally attempt fell short after the next batter flew out, ending the game 9-1.

RHP Bryce Conley toed the rubber in Tuesday night's contest, turning in 6.0 innings while allowing four runs on six hits and one walk, striking out four Redbirds. RHP Holden Powell relieved Conley in the seventh inning, tossing 1.2 innings while allowing five runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one. INF/RHP J.T. Arruda came in to get the last out of the eighth inning, inducing a groundout to get out of trouble.

CF Andrew Pinckney earns Player of the Game honors on Tuesday night, finishing 2-for-3 with two singles and a walk in the contest. The Alabama product's multi-hit performance marks his 28th of the season, ranking him third among all Red Wing batters. When batting fifth in the order, the 24-year-old is posting a .302 batting average (49-for-162) while collecting six home runs, three doubles, one triple, and driving in 16 runs.

The Rochester Red Wings will continue their series against the Redbirds on Wednesday night. The Wings will send freshly activated RHP Chase Solesky to the mound to face the Redbirds RHP Ian Bedell. First Pitch is slated for 7:45 from AutoZone Park in downtown Memphis.







International League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.