Rivera's Walk-Off Home Run Delivers Bisons 4-3 Victory over Syracuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Josh Rivera's second hit of the night capped a Buffalo Bisons 4-3 comeback victory over the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field. Rivera hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to allow Buffalo to walk-off winners in the first game of a six-game series against the Mets.

Trey Yesavage worked out of the Bisons' bullpen for the first time since being promoted to Triple-A. After a start by Paxton Schultz that lasted one inning, the young right-hander took over in the top of the second against Syracuse. Yesavage struck out the side in order in the top of the third inning, three of his six strikeouts on the series opener.

The Mets were able to strike for a pair of runs in the top of the first inning to open up a 2-0 lead over Buffalo through a half inning. Jose Siri led off the game with a base hit to left-center field. He would score on an RBI base hit by Ryan Clifford for a 1-0 advantage. The lead would double to two when Carson Benge drove in Jett Williams with a sacrifice fly to right field.

Syracuse was able to increase their lead to 3-0 over the Bisons with a run in the top of the fifth inning. Francisco Alvarez reached base with a two-out base hit that was followed by a walk to Clifford. Benge added his second RBI of the night with a sharp single to center field that scored Alvares. His fourth Triple-A RBI gave the Mets a three-run lead halfway through the game.

Three straight Bisons' batters reached against Tylor Megill in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut into their deficit and chase the starter from the game. Rivera led off the inning with a base hit and scored thanks to a Joey Loperfido RBI double. Loperfido's 43rd RBI of the season reduced Syracuse's lead to two runs, 3-1. Megill was replaced by Alex Carillo following a walk to Michael Stefanic in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Back-to-back RBI base hits with no out in the bottom of the fifth tied the game 3-3. RJ Schreck delivered a run producing base hit that scored Loperfido to cut Buffalo's deficit to a run. That was followed by a Riley Tirotta RBI opposite field single that scored Stefanic from second base.

Three Bisons relievers combined to keep the game tied at three, including Braydon Fisher. The right-hander retired all five batters he faced. He struck out the side in order in the top of the seventh inning.

Rivera launched a 406 foot solo home run off of reliever Douglas Orellana in the bottom of the ninth to break the stalemate and give the Bisons the 4-3 victory. It was Rivera's sixth home run of the season, giving Buffalo the first win of the week against the Mets.

The two teams will meet for game two of the series at 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday night at Sahlen Field. CJ Van Eyk is slated to start for Buffalo. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 5:45 p.m. with the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Duke McGuire and the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.







