Early Strikes out 10, WooSox Drop Series Opener Versus SWB

Published on September 2, 2025 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, M.A. - Despite an early lead, the Worcester Red Sox (67-65) fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (78-52) 8-7 on Tuesday night at Polar Park.

Connelly Early delivered the best start of his young Triple-A career, striking out a career-best 10 over six innings of one-run ball. Early allowed a single and double to start the game, then finished his outing by retiring 18 of the final 19 SWB batters he faced.

Early recorded 20 swing-and-misses (11 on his four-seam fastball) on 92 pitches. The RailRiders scored off Early in the sixth-Braden Shewmake hit a line drive to center, but a misplay by Jhostynxon Garcia turned it into a triple. Two batters later, Shewmake scored on a groundout, the lone run in a line that finished: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 10 K.

The WooSox held a 5-1 lead through five, led by four RBI in that span from Kristian Campbell. In the first, Campbell clocked an RBI triple (off the bat at 109 miles-per-hour) to drive home Nick Sogard. In the fifth, he worked a 3-2 count, then lined a three-run homer over the wall in left.

In the eighth, Campbell made it a six RBI night, drilling a two-run double to right, finishing off a night in which he was a single short of the cycle.

Worcester also grabbed a run on a Mikey Romero opposite field solo shot, the fifth long ball in 28 Triple-A games for the 21-year-old.

But in the seventh, SWB struck for seven runs on seven hits to flip the game completely. Facing relievers Jovani Moran and Bryan Mata, they brought 12 batters to the plate. Against Mata, they notched three runs on four hits and one walk.

The WooSox continue a six-game series on Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, affiliate of the New York Yankees. On the mound, Jose De Leon (0-6, 7.44) faces Kenta Maeda (4-6, 6.25). Television coverage is on NESN+, while radio coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 100.1 FM The Pike, 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.







International League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.