Early Strikes out 10, WooSox Drop Series Opener Versus SWB
Published on September 2, 2025 under International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
WORCESTER, M.A. - Despite an early lead, the Worcester Red Sox (67-65) fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (78-52) 8-7 on Tuesday night at Polar Park.
Connelly Early delivered the best start of his young Triple-A career, striking out a career-best 10 over six innings of one-run ball. Early allowed a single and double to start the game, then finished his outing by retiring 18 of the final 19 SWB batters he faced.
Early recorded 20 swing-and-misses (11 on his four-seam fastball) on 92 pitches. The RailRiders scored off Early in the sixth-Braden Shewmake hit a line drive to center, but a misplay by Jhostynxon Garcia turned it into a triple. Two batters later, Shewmake scored on a groundout, the lone run in a line that finished: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 10 K.
The WooSox held a 5-1 lead through five, led by four RBI in that span from Kristian Campbell. In the first, Campbell clocked an RBI triple (off the bat at 109 miles-per-hour) to drive home Nick Sogard. In the fifth, he worked a 3-2 count, then lined a three-run homer over the wall in left.
In the eighth, Campbell made it a six RBI night, drilling a two-run double to right, finishing off a night in which he was a single short of the cycle.
Worcester also grabbed a run on a Mikey Romero opposite field solo shot, the fifth long ball in 28 Triple-A games for the 21-year-old.
But in the seventh, SWB struck for seven runs on seven hits to flip the game completely. Facing relievers Jovani Moran and Bryan Mata, they brought 12 batters to the plate. Against Mata, they notched three runs on four hits and one walk.
The WooSox continue a six-game series on Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, affiliate of the New York Yankees. On the mound, Jose De Leon (0-6, 7.44) faces Kenta Maeda (4-6, 6.25). Television coverage is on NESN+, while radio coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 100.1 FM The Pike, 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.
International League Stories from September 2, 2025
- Tides Fall In Extras In Homestand Opener - Norfolk Tides
- IronPigs Snap up Fifth Straight Win with 10 Unanswered Runs - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Indians Use Three Homers to Sink Columbus in Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Rally past Worcester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Julks Homers But Jumbo Shrimp Top Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Pair of Home Runs, Four-Run Third Propels Jacksonville to Tuesday Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Strong Start Falls Short in Tuesday Loss to IronPigs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Rivera's Walk-Off Home Run Delivers Bisons 4-3 Victory over Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Early Strikes out 10, WooSox Drop Series Opener Versus SWB - Worcester Red Sox
- Columbus and Indy Battle in Tight Game Tuesday - Columbus Clippers
- Bisons Unveil 'Goo Goo Dolls Bobblehead' Design for Fan Appreciation Night Giveaway -September 19 - Buffalo Bisons
- September 2 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- "12 Days of WooSox" to Include Season-Ending Fan Appreciation Week - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 1, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Celebrate 5th Anniversary of "Strike out Hunger" with Fallon Health - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 2 at Memphis - Rochester Red Wings
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: September 2-7 - Louisville Bats
- Marlins Send Junk to Jacksonville on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Orioles Prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. Promoted to Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings and HITTRAX to Host Free Hitting Clinic for Member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester - Rochester Red Wings
- Rojas Honored by International League - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Red Sox Stories
- Early Strikes out 10, WooSox Drop Series Opener Versus SWB
- "12 Days of WooSox" to Include Season-Ending Fan Appreciation Week
- WooSox Celebrate 5th Anniversary of "Strike out Hunger" with Fallon Health
- Four Homers Power WooSox to Win on Sunday in Durham
- Drohan Fans Nine over 3.2 Innings, WooSox Fall 5-3 in Durham