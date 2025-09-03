Columbus and Indy Battle in Tight Game Tuesday

COLUMBUS, OH - On another world famous Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night at Huntington Park, the Columbus Clippers fell to the visiting baseball franchise from Indianapolis, 5-3.

The Clippers struck first when Petey Halpin crushed a solo homer in the bottom of the 3rd inning.

After Indy scored three times in the 4th, the Clippers pulled within a run in the bottom of the 6th when top Guardians prospect Travis Bazzana led off the inning with a triple and later scored on a ground out by Cooper Ingle. Columbus tied the game in the 7th when Halpin came around to score from first base on a RBI double by Will Wilson.

With the loss, Columbus improves to 19-33 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 53-71 overall this season.

