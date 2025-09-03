Columbus and Indy Battle in Tight Game Tuesday
Published on September 2, 2025 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - On another world famous Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night at Huntington Park, the Columbus Clippers fell to the visiting baseball franchise from Indianapolis, 5-3.
The Clippers struck first when Petey Halpin crushed a solo homer in the bottom of the 3rd inning.
Beautiful pic.twitter.com/h9k0dOXIr5 - Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) September 2, 2025
After Indy scored three times in the 4th, the Clippers pulled within a run in the bottom of the 6th when top Guardians prospect Travis Bazzana led off the inning with a triple and later scored on a ground out by Cooper Ingle. Columbus tied the game in the 7th when Halpin came around to score from first base on a RBI double by Will Wilson.
With the loss, Columbus improves to 19-33 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 53-71 overall this season.
The series against Indianapolis continues on Wednesday with DOLLAR DAY at the ballpark. Don't miss the chance to register your doggie for Puppypalooza! First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.
