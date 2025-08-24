Watson's Homer a Highlight on Sunday

COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers were in a tight game through six innings, but ultimately lost to the visiting Omaha Storm Chasers in Sunday's series finale, 7-3.

The Clippers were down by three runs early, but trimmed the lead to 3-2 thanks a two-run single by Johnathan Rodriguez in the 5th inning. They tied the game in the 6th when Kahlil Watson hit his 5th homer as a Clipper over the center field wall.

Unfortunately for the 8,634 Clippers fans in attendance, the Storm Chasers pulled ahead with a run in the 7th and three more in the 8th.

With the loss, Columbus falls to 18-31 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 52-69 overall this season.

