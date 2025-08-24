Watson's Homer a Highlight on Sunday
Published on August 24, 2025 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers were in a tight game through six innings, but ultimately lost to the visiting Omaha Storm Chasers in Sunday's series finale, 7-3.
The Clippers were down by three runs early, but trimmed the lead to 3-2 thanks a two-run single by Johnathan Rodriguez in the 5th inning. They tied the game in the 6th when Kahlil Watson hit his 5th homer as a Clipper over the center field wall.
Watson making it even! pic.twitter.com/CH31HWryNS - Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) August 24, 2025
Unfortunately for the 8,634 Clippers fans in attendance, the Storm Chasers pulled ahead with a run in the 7th and three more in the 8th.
With the loss, Columbus falls to 18-31 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 52-69 overall this season.
The Clippers travel next week to Louisville. The next home game at Huntington Park is the day after Labor Day. On September 2 it will be Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night! Look for special theme nights and ticket offers all week, including Puppypalooza and two Harry Potter Nights! Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.
International League Stories from August 24, 2025
- Schultz Impresses on Sunday But Knights Fall 6-4 - Charlotte Knights
- Iowa Falls to Sugar Land 8-4 and Split Series - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings Fall in Series Finale against Mud Hens - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Take Series Finale at Columbus with 7-3 Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Toledo Takes Series Finale against Rochester 13-4 - Toledo Mud Hens
- RailRiders Take Advantage of Buffalo Pen - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Claims Season Series with Sunday Win over Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Indians Sustain Steady Offense to Stave off Syracuse in Series Finale - Indianapolis Indians
- Redbirds' Early Offense Buries Stripers in 7-1 Finale Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rallies Past Bisons, 5-3 - Buffalo Bisons
- Watson's Homer a Highlight on Sunday - Columbus Clippers
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Will Banfield Makes Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Justin Crawford Goes Deep to Propel 'Pigs to Sweep of Bulls - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Lehigh Valley Defeats Durham 5-4 - Durham Bulls
- Late Surge Gives Norfolk Series Win - Norfolk Tides
- Jacksonville Falls in Series Finale against Worcester - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- So Much Happening at Huntington Park September 2-7 - Columbus Clippers
- Get Your Wet Naps Ready... "Wing Fest" Returns to Sahlen Field Labor Day Weekend - Buffalo Bisons
- Just 2 Honda Fridaynightbash Games Remain Join Us September 5 for 'Hispanic Heritage Night,' Fireworks - Buffalo Bisons
- August 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 24, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 24 vs. Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Peel Jumbo Shrimp, 6-5 - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.