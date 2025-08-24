Late Surge Gives Norfolk Series Win
Published on August 24, 2025 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (25-24 | 55-67) defeated the Charlotte Knights (21-29 | 57-68), 6-4, on Sunday at Harbor Park. Norfolk gets the series win, and have won three straight series.
Norfolk trailed most of today's game, but did score the first run in the second inning on a sac fly by Hudson Haskin. Charlotte would score two runs in the third and one run in the fourth, and would hold the lead into the eighth inning.
TT Bowens helped the Tides creep back with a solo home run in the sixth inning. Norfolk tied the game in the eighth after scoring on an error. In the eighth, Ryan Noda knocked a pinch-hit RBI single to take the lead. Charlotte would walk in two more runs that inning to put Norfolk up, 6-3.
Charlotte made it interesting in the ninth, getting an RBI double from Jacob Gonzalez with no outs. They would load the bases with no outs, but Chayce McDermott was able to close it down for the save in the 6-4 win.
After the leaguewide off day tomorrow, the Tides head to Gwinnett for a six-game set. First pitch on Tuesday is at 7:05 pm.
International League Stories from August 24, 2025
- Schultz Impresses on Sunday But Knights Fall 6-4 - Charlotte Knights
- Iowa Falls to Sugar Land 8-4 and Split Series - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings Fall in Series Finale against Mud Hens - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Take Series Finale at Columbus with 7-3 Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Toledo Takes Series Finale against Rochester 13-4 - Toledo Mud Hens
- RailRiders Take Advantage of Buffalo Pen - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Claims Season Series with Sunday Win over Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Indians Sustain Steady Offense to Stave off Syracuse in Series Finale - Indianapolis Indians
- Redbirds' Early Offense Buries Stripers in 7-1 Finale Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rallies Past Bisons, 5-3 - Buffalo Bisons
- Watson's Homer a Highlight on Sunday - Columbus Clippers
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Will Banfield Makes Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Justin Crawford Goes Deep to Propel 'Pigs to Sweep of Bulls - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Lehigh Valley Defeats Durham 5-4 - Durham Bulls
- Late Surge Gives Norfolk Series Win - Norfolk Tides
- Jacksonville Falls in Series Finale against Worcester - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- So Much Happening at Huntington Park September 2-7 - Columbus Clippers
- Get Your Wet Naps Ready... "Wing Fest" Returns to Sahlen Field Labor Day Weekend - Buffalo Bisons
- Just 2 Honda Fridaynightbash Games Remain Join Us September 5 for 'Hispanic Heritage Night,' Fireworks - Buffalo Bisons
- August 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 24, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 24 vs. Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Peel Jumbo Shrimp, 6-5 - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.