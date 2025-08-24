Late Surge Gives Norfolk Series Win

Published on August 24, 2025 under International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (25-24 | 55-67) defeated the Charlotte Knights (21-29 | 57-68), 6-4, on Sunday at Harbor Park. Norfolk gets the series win, and have won three straight series.

Norfolk trailed most of today's game, but did score the first run in the second inning on a sac fly by Hudson Haskin. Charlotte would score two runs in the third and one run in the fourth, and would hold the lead into the eighth inning.

TT Bowens helped the Tides creep back with a solo home run in the sixth inning. Norfolk tied the game in the eighth after scoring on an error. In the eighth, Ryan Noda knocked a pinch-hit RBI single to take the lead. Charlotte would walk in two more runs that inning to put Norfolk up, 6-3.

Charlotte made it interesting in the ninth, getting an RBI double from Jacob Gonzalez with no outs. They would load the bases with no outs, but Chayce McDermott was able to close it down for the save in the 6-4 win.

After the leaguewide off day tomorrow, the Tides head to Gwinnett for a six-game set. First pitch on Tuesday is at 7:05 pm.







