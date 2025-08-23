Suárez Earns Win on MLB Rehab

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (23-24 | 52-66) defeated the Charlotte Knights (21-27 | 57-66), 4-1, on Friday night at Harbor Park. The Tides end a two-game skid, and even the series at 2-2.

Albert Suárez made his second start on MLB Rehab tonight. He went 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out two, earning the win. He threw 56 pitches, 33 for strikes. Roansy Contreras followed Suárez with 3.2 innings of relief, and Houston Roth closed the game for his third save of the season.

Norfolk scored their runs in the first, second and fourth innings. Emmanuel Rivera stayed hot with an RBI single in the first. Jordyn Adams led the Tides offense, hitting a two-run single in the second, and then hit a solo home run in the fourth. Adams has hit four home run in his previous five games.

Game five of the series is set for 6:35 pm tomorrow night. RHP Carson Ragsdale (1-0, 0.00) is on the hill for Norfolk while RHP Jonathan Cannon (1-1, 6.23) is the probable for Charlotte.







