Suárez Earns Win on MLB Rehab
Published on August 22, 2025 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (23-24 | 52-66) defeated the Charlotte Knights (21-27 | 57-66), 4-1, on Friday night at Harbor Park. The Tides end a two-game skid, and even the series at 2-2.
Albert Suárez made his second start on MLB Rehab tonight. He went 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out two, earning the win. He threw 56 pitches, 33 for strikes. Roansy Contreras followed Suárez with 3.2 innings of relief, and Houston Roth closed the game for his third save of the season.
Norfolk scored their runs in the first, second and fourth innings. Emmanuel Rivera stayed hot with an RBI single in the first. Jordyn Adams led the Tides offense, hitting a two-run single in the second, and then hit a solo home run in the fourth. Adams has hit four home run in his previous five games.
Game five of the series is set for 6:35 pm tomorrow night. RHP Carson Ragsdale (1-0, 0.00) is on the hill for Norfolk while RHP Jonathan Cannon (1-1, 6.23) is the probable for Charlotte.
International League Stories from August 22, 2025
- Omaha Takes 2nd 1-Run Game of Series from Columbus - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Saints One Out from Victory, Give up Crushing Home Run in 5-3 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- I-Cubs Walk It off in Extras with, 3-2, Win Over Sugar Land - Iowa Cubs
- Leon Comes up Big in Stripers' Narrow 4-3 Win Over Redbirds - Gwinnett Stripers
- Wilkerson Tosses Quality Start in Memphis Loss to Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Strong Offensive Showing from Hens Falls Just Short, 10-9, to Red Wings - Toledo Mud Hens
- Five-Run First Inning Lifts Sounds Over Bats - Nashville Sounds
- Bats Fail to Convert Hits, Drop Fourth-Straight to Sounds - Louisville Bats
- Morales Caps off Red Wings Comeback with Walk-Off Bomb - Rochester Red Wings
- Five-Run Sixth Powers 'Pigs to Fourth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Big Inning Too Much for Bisons to Overcome in 7-4 Loss - Buffalo Bisons
- IronPigs Topple Bulls 5-2 - Durham Bulls
- Candelario Slam Propels RailRiders past Buffalo - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bullpen, Four-Run Seventh Lead Shrimp by WooSox - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Megill Shines, Clifford Homers Twice, and Syracuse Shuts out Indianapolis, 5-0, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Suárez Earns Win on MLB Rehab - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Held in Check, Fall to Tides 4-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Indians Shut out by Mets in Friday Night Affair - Indianapolis Indians
- August 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - Iowa Cubs
- MLB's Top Pitching Prospect Bubba Chandler Selected by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 22, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- 2025 Chasers in the Community: June & July - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 22 vs. Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Partner with Treasure Island Resort & Casino and Prairie Island Indian Community for Native American Heritage Night - St. Paul Saints
- Jumbo Shrimp Sweep a Pair from the WooSox at Polar Park, 4-0 & 11-4 - Worcester Red Sox
- Delgado's RBI Single Propels Sounds to Back-And-Forth Win over Bats - Nashville Sounds
- For Second Time this Season Saints Shut out on Pablo Day, Lose 6-0 to Express - St. Paul Saints
- Clarke's Walk-Off Give Bisons a Doubleheader Split - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.