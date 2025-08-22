Saints Partner with Treasure Island Resort & Casino and Prairie Island Indian Community for Native American Heritage Night

Published on August 22, 2025 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Fun fact: the first Native American to don a baseball jersey was Louis Sockalexis of the in 1897 for the Cleveland Spiders. One of the more famous Native American ballplayers from Minnesota is Hall of Famer Chief Bender, who tied a record by throwing three complete games in a single World Series. The St. Paul Saints will once again work alongside their partners, the Prairie Island Indian Community and Treasure Island Resort & Casino, to host Native American Heritage Night. It will be a night of culture, tradition, and a special giveaway as the Saints don a special uniform.

On Saturday, August 23 the Saints will wear a unique jersey that were specially designed by the Prairie Island Indian Community. The Saints script will appear across the chest and include traditional Dakota patterns within the "SAINTS." A Prairie Island Indian Community Patch will appear on the bottom left of the uniform with the number on the back including the same pattern as the "SAINTS" on the front. Each uniform will have the players name across the top, back portion of the jersey. The Saints will hold a jersey auction with proceeds benefitting Interfaith Action of Greater Saint Paul - Department of Indian Work (https://interfaithaction.org/).

In addition to the jersey auction, Interfaith will be in attendance collecting donated items as fans come through the gates. Items most in need include: cereals, soups, side dishes, baking items, snacks, and personal hygiene items.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Saints/Prairie Island Bucket Hat, presented by the Prairie Island Indian Community. The bucket hat will include the Saints logo with "SAINTS" across the front and the Dakota language for Saints, Imnizska, appearing in the flourished tail of the "S."

Fans will want to get to the ballpark before first pitch as a special pre-game ceremony by members of the Prairie Island Indian Community will take place that will include music and dancing.

Tickets for the August 23 game range in price from $5-$35. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.







International League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.