Delgado's RBI Single Propels Sounds to Back-And-Forth Win over Bats

Published on August 22, 2025 under International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds received four multi-hit games from their lineup, including one by Raynel Delgado who drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh leading to an 8-7 win over the Louisville Bats on Thursday night. Jorge Alfaro connected for two hits with a two-run homer, while the Jeferson Quero and Tyler Black each pitched in with multi-hit games as part of a 12-hit night for the Sounds.

Louisville began the scoring in the top of the first against Sounds starter Garrett Stallings. Blake Dunn led off with a double and came around to score on a single by Hector Rodriguez.

Louisville extended the lead off Stallings in the top of the second. Ryan Vilade singled and was plated on a double from Connor Joe. Eric Yang laced a single to center, scoring Joe from second to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Sounds came roaring back against Bats reliever Hunter Parks. Daz Cameron walked, and Alfaro blasted a two-run shot to left, cutting the deficit, 3-2. Ethan Murray worked a walk, stole second, and scored on a throwing error to tie the game 3-3. After Steward Berroa singled, he moved to second on the error and was plated with a base hit by Black to give Nashville a 4-3 their first lead. A misplay from Joe at first allowed Black to move into third and score on a sacrifice fly by Quero, increasing the Sounds lead, 5-3.

The Bats cut the deficit back to one in the top of the sixth with a solo homer by Rodriguez off Stallings to make it 5-4. Sal Stewart singled and Edwin Rios doubled to put runners on second and third. Vilade legged out an infield single, allowing Stewart to score and Rios to move into third. Rios was plated on a groundout off the bat of Joe to put Louisville ahead 6-5.

Nashville responded in the bottom of the sixth against Louisville reliever Joe La Sorsa. Delgado tripled, and Murray roped a single to right, tying the game, 6-6. The back-and-forth affair continued as the Bats went up 7-6 in the top of the seventh thanks to a sacrifice fly from Stewart.

In the bottom of the seventh, Quero doubled and came around to score on a base knock by Cameron against Bats reliever Luis Torrens Jr. to make it a 7-7 ballgame. Delgado grounded a single through the right side of the infield, allowing Cameron to plate and move the score, 8-7.

Sounds reliever Joel Payamps delivered a perfect ninth, securing his fifth save and an 8-7 victory for Nashville.

The Sounds go for their fourth win in a row on Friday night. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

TWO FOR THE PRICE OF ONE: Jorge Alfaro connected for his team-leading 15th home run of the season and his first since July 29 on the road in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. His two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth put the Sounds on the board and helped spark a five-run frame in the win. It came three months to the day since his last home run at First Horizon Park when he hit a solo homer also against the RailRiders in game two of a double header on May 21st. Alfaro ended Thursday night 2-for-3. It was the first multi-hit game for the Sounds catcher since also collecting a pair of hits in that July 29th game when he had his last homer. Behind the plate, Alfaro nabbed two potential base stealers, picking up his 21st and 22nd caught stealing of the year. Alfaro ranks third among International League catchers this season in the category behind Jimmy Crooks (MEM, 29) and Kody Huff (COL, 27).

FRONTRUNNER: Raynel Delgado continues to make a push for International League Player of the week. Delgado turned in his third multi-hit game in a row against the Bats, finishing Thursday night 2-for-3 with a triple, RBI, and run scored. Through three games this week, Delgado is hitting .727 (8-for-11) with two homers, two triples, a double, seven RBI, and two stolen bases. It's the first time Delgado has strung together 3+ consecutive games with 2+ hits since ending his 2024 season doing so in four straight games from September 18-22. His 25 multi-hit games this season are tops on the club and four more than Jorge Alfaro who kept pace with his own multi-hit game for Nashville in Thursday's win.

40 SOMETHING: Jared Oliva is now tied for the 12th-most steals in a single-season in franchise history after swiping his 40th base of the season on Thursday night. Oliva came in to pinch run for Jeferson Quero in the bottom of the 8th inning as the Sounds looked to get some insurance runners into scoring position. Oliva tied Rich Thompson ('04) on the list of Sounds base stealers to reach 40+ in a season and just the second to do it since the 2009 season. Brewer Hicklen stole 44 bases for Nashville last year to find himself with the seventh-most steals for a single season in Sounds' history. Oliva reached the list despite missing 30 games while on the IL earlier this year from May 12-June 18. His eighth inning steal was one of six Nashville steals on the night, the fourth time this year the Sounds have stolen six bases in a game. Oliva's 40 steals rank third in the International League and fourth in Triple-A this season.

FIVE OF CLUBS: Tyler Black produced a multi-hit game on Thursday night, going 2-for-4 with a RBI and a walk. It was Black's first multi-hit game since going 2-for-3 on August 9 against Jacksonville and snapped a four-game hitless streak since that game against the Jumbo Shrimp. His RBI Thursday night snapped a seven-game span between RBI for the Brewers' no. 24-rated prospect. He has a hit in just four of 12 games in August but has produced multi-hit games in three of the four.

BULLPEN BULLIES: Easton McGee and Joel Payamps each got work on the mound for Nashville on Thursday night. McGee earned his fifth win of the season, moving to 5-0 on the year and carries a 3.57 ERA in 27 appearances for the Sounds. After working another 1.1 IP while not allowing a hit, McGee has gone six games and 11.2 IP since last allowing an earned run with Nashville. His 11.2 IP is tied for the seventh-most consecutive innings without an earned run for a Nashville pitcher this year. Payamps secured his fifth save in six opportunities with the Sounds after working a perfect top of the ninth with a pair of strikeouts. He has gone seven straight games between earned runs (7.0 IP) and has allowed just one hit with eight strikeouts during the span while converting on both save chances he has had since his streak began on August 5th. Through 24 Triple-A appearances, Payamps has struck out 25 while allowing just four walks and allowed 20 hits over 23.2 IP.







