Omaha Takes 2nd 1-Run Game of Series from Columbus
Published on August 22, 2025 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Columbus Clippers 5-4 on Friday night, earning their 2nd-run win in the first 3 games of the series at Huntington Park.
Omaha threw a bullpen game, with Stephen Nogosek making his 4th start for Omaha. After 2.0 scoreless frames, Nogosek pitched two outs into the 3rd inning before he was replaced by Beck Way.
Way ceded runs in 4th and 5th innings, though the Storm Chasers responded in the 6th by loading the bases before a 2-out double from Harold Castro scored a pair, tying the game at 2-2.
Brandon Johnson relieved Way, allowing additional runs in the 6th and 7th innings. In the top of the 8th, Omaha took a 5-4 advantage. Carter Jensen led off with a double before scoring on Castro's 2nd double of the game, then Isan Díaz connected on a 2-run home run to give the Storm Chasers the lead.
Joey Krehbiel followed Johnson in the 8th, working around a walk and single for a scoreless frame. Jonathan Bowlan pitched a scoreless 9th securing his 5th save with the Chasers and Omaha's 5-4 win.
Omaha looks to secure a series win on Saturday against the Columbus Clippers, with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. CT at Huntington Park and right-hander John Gant scheduled to pitch.
