Five-Run Sixth Powers 'Pigs to Fourth Straight Win
Published on August 22, 2025 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - A five-run sixth inning propelled the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (71-52, 25-24) to a 5-2 win over the Durham Bulls (70-51, 25-21) on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Both offenses were silent for the first four innings. Durham finally broke the ice in the fifth on an RBI double from Coco Montes.
The 'Pigs had their first 12 hitters retired but managed to rally in the sixth. With two on and nobody out, Justin Crawford tied the game with an RBI double. Otto Kemp followed with a two-run single to put the 'Pigs ahead. Kemp later scored in the frame on a throwing error on a double play attempt. Payton Henry capped the rally with an RBI double to make it 5-1.
A sacrifice fly for Tre' Morgan got the Bulls back a run in the seventh but the IronPigs bullpen shut down the Durham bats the rest of the game.
Lucas Sims (2-1) pitched a perfect sixth for the 'Pigs to earn the win, striking out two.
Ryan Shreve (0-1) took the loss for the Bulls, allowing five runs in two innings on seven hits and two walks, striking out two.
The 'Pigs and Bulls continue their series on Saturday, August 23rd with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Gabe Mosser (3-4, 6.11) is given the ball for the 'Pigs against Yoniel Curet (0-2, 5.68) for the Bulls.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
