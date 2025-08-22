SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 22, 2025

Published on August 22, 2025 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (33-15, 71-49) at Buffalo Bisons (19-27, 49-70)

August 22, 2025 | Game 121 | Road Game 60 | Sahlen Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Kenta Maeda (3-5, 5.53) vs. RH Adam Kloffenstein (2-5, 5.58)

Maeda: Allowed 4 R on 5 H over 5.0 innings with 6 K & 1 BB in 8/15 ND vs. IND (6-5 Indians in 10)

Kloffenstein: Allowed 2 R (1 ER) on 3 H over 4.0 IP in 8/16 ND vs, LHV with 6 K & 2 BB (10-3 LHV)

LAST TIME OUT- BUFFALO, NY (August 21, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split a doubleheader with the Buffalo Bisons on Thursday night at Sahlen Field, taking game one 5-3 before falling 4-3 in extras in the nightcap.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the offense in game one with a three-run second inning against Blue Jays top prospect Trey Yesavage, but Buffalo answered with two runs in the bottom of the third off Sean Boyle. The Bisons leveled the score in the bottom of the sixth on a Christian Bethencourt home run. In the top of the seventh, Jeimer Candelario singled with one out. Andrew Velazquez pinch-ran and scored from first on a triple by Shewmake, who scored on a Duke Ellis double for a 5-3 lead. Zach Messinger (4-3) earned the win with two innings of relief and Kervin Castro worked the seventh for his third save. Ryan Jennings (1-2) allowed the seventh inning tallies and took the loss.

The RailRiders took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third in game two. J.C. Escarra's RBI single plated Andrew Velazquez for the edge, but the Bisons would tie the game in the home half of the frame on a solo home run off the bat of Jonatan Clase. Both teams plated a pair of runs in the eighth. Escarra tripled in the extra-innings runner for a 2-1 lead. Duke Ellis singled in Shewmake, who pinch ran for Escarra, for a 3-1 advantage. The Bisons got within a run with a sac fly and tied the game on a two-base hit by Joey Loperfido in the bottom of the inning.After Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went down in order in the top of the ninth, Phil Clarke singled in Riley Tirotta for a 4-3 win. Clarke's grounder caromed off the glove of a diving Jorbit Vivas and rolled to shallow right, allowing Tirotta to score. Hayden Juenger (2-0) earned the win in game two while Scott Effross (1-4) was saddled with the loss.

SHOUT!-ING DISTANCE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Buffalo this week. The RailRiders have only faced the Blue Jays top affiliate for one series this season, a six-game sweep at PNC Field leading into the MLB All-Star break. Nine of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's final 27 games this season will be played at Sahlen Field, including the final series of the regular season.

MAD DASH- Duke Ellis entered game two as a sixth-inning pinch runner and stole four bases by the end of the game, matching a single-game franchise record set by Marlon Anderson on May 14, 1998, for the Red Barons at Louisville. Ellis has reached 30 steals and is 28 of his total in the second half on 32 attempts.

ON THE BUMP- Kenta Maeda makes his third start for the RailRiders since the Yankees signed the right-hander on August 4. Maeda has allowed five runs on ten hits over 11 innings in his first two starts with 13 strikeouts and only one walk.

DOUBLE DIPPERS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has played nine doubleheaders this season, sweeping three, getting swept in one and splitting five.

DAVIS ACTIVATED- Prior to Wednesday afternoon's game, Brennen Davis was activated off the 7-Day Injured List. Davis missed the first two months of the season before joining the RailRiders in June. Davis hit .346 over 15 games in June with seven home runs and 15 batted in before an injury on the final day of the first half. No countermove was required since the club was one under the limit at the time of the transaction.

SPOT WORK- Joel Kuhnel's spot start in game two Thursday was just the fourth of the season for the RailRiders. One hundred and twelve of the 120 games this season have been started by a member of the rotation. The other four games have been MLB Rehab starts.

BRIDGE AND BACK- Right-hander Allan Winans was recalled by New York on Wednesday when Brent Headrick was placed on the Injured list, but was optioned back Thursday when the Yankees signed MLB free agent Paul Blackburn. Winans is 10-0 with a 1.20 ERA over 16 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. In three games for the Yankees, including one start, the 30-year-old holds an 8.68 ERA over 9.1 innings of work.

BOOM STICK- Wednesday's first inning home run helped Spencer Jones match Oklahoma City's Ryan Ward for the Minor League Lead with 31. Jones hit three out at Rochester on July 24, giving him 13 over his first 19 Triple-A games. The outfielder has two home runs in 22 games since.

SECOND SEASON CHASE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a 2.0 game lead over Syracuse in the second half playoff chase with 27 games left to go. Indianapolis and Toledo have entered the race this week and are three games back of the RailRiders. The first tiebreaker is head-to-head record within the given half. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre split with Indianapolis last week, hosts Syracuse next week and doesn't play Toledo in the second half.

70 IS THE NEW... SOMETHING- The RailRiders won their 70th game of the season on Sunday in game 117 of the campaign. The 2024 89-win club reached 70 wins in game 123. The 2016 Triple-A National Championship edition secured victory number 70 in game 113.

SHELVED- Rob Brantly was placed on the 7-Day Injured List on Tuesday. The catcher re-signed with the Yankees last week and appeared in one game before this injury stint. Brantly remains two games shy of 1,000 in his MiLB career.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York dropped a 6-3 final to Boston. Ben Rice hit his 20th home run of the season in the loss... Somerset was swept in a doubleheader against Hartford, falling 4-3 in eight innings and 5-3 in game two... Hudson Valley swept a twinbill at Jersey Shore, taking decisions of 4-1 and 2-0... Tampa fell 12-11 to Fort Myers in 10 innings. Hans Montero had three hits and drove in three.







International League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.