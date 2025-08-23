Indians Shut out by Mets in Friday Night Affair

Published on August 22, 2025 under International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Mets homered three times en route to a victory over the Indianapolis Indians at NBT Bank Stadium on Friday night, 5-0.

The Mets (32-17, 63-61) struck early when Ryan Clifford belted his first Triple-A homer off Wilkin Ramos (L, 0-1). In the third inning, Clifford added an RBI single to score Luis De Los Santos, who had reached on a throwing error by Tsung-Che Cheng earlier in the frame. Pablo Reyes followed with an RBI knock to extend the lead to 3-0.

Syracuse tacked on a pair of solo blasts in the seventh and eighth to put the game out of reach for the Indians (30-19, 72-51), who were kept off the board for the first time this series.

Indianapolis and Syracuse will meet for the penultimate game of the series on Saturday at 6:35 PM. RHP Drake Fellows (7-5, 5.12) will toe the rubber for the Indians and RHP Justin Hagenman (2-3, 6.28) will counter for the Mets.







