Dombkowski's Gem and Williams' Slam Send Indians to 6-0 Victory

Published on August 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Nick Dombkowski fired six shutout innings and Alika Williams clubbed a two-out grand slam as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium on Wednesday evening, 6-0. It marked Indy's eighth shutout triumph of the year.

Dombkowski (W, 2-5) faced the minimum number of opposing batters in his six frames. He allowed just two hits and erased both with groundball double plays. The effort tied a career-high in innings pitched for the left-hander, last going six complete on Sept. 7, 2024, with Double-A Altoona. He ended his night on a high note when he struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth.

Williams' grand slam occurred with two outs in the fourth and Indianapolis (29-18, 71-50) ahead, 2-0. Rafael Flores led off with a walk. One out later, Sammy Siani singled. He was replaced by Mike Jarvis who grounded into a fielder's choice. Tsung-Che Cheng then worked a walk to set up Williams' blast that sailed into the Syracuse (31-16, 69-49) bullpen beyond the left-field wall. It was Indy's fourth grand slam of the season and first since June 25.

Flores put Indy on the board with a solo blast in the top of the second frame. It was his first home run as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization after he was acquired in the David Bednar deal at the trade deadline from the New York Yankees. The Indians doubled the lead in the fourth when Jarvis scored on a groundout by Cheng.

Jack Little took over on the mound for Dombkowski in the seventh, and he worked two scoreless innings. He worked around an error in the seventh and retired the side in order in the eighth. Ryan Harbin finished off the shutout in the ninth.

Former Indian Brandon Waddell (L, 2-7) took the loss for the Mets. He allowed all six runs and was chased from the game after Williams' grand slam.

The Indians have won the first two games of the series and are now just 3.5 games back of Scranton/Wilkes Barre for the second-half playoff spot in the International League. Indy and Syracuse will tangle in game three of the six-game set on Thursday night at 6:35 PM.







