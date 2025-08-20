Marlins Send Infielder Norby to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville

Published on August 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' infielder Connor Norby will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment Wednesday for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp when they play at the Worcester Red Sox at 6:45 p.m. from Polar Park.

Norby was placed on the 10-day injured list on July 13 with left wrist inflammation. Thus far in 2025, he's played in 72 games with the Marlins, slashing .241/.289/.364/.653 with 11 doubles, one triple, six home runs and 26 RBIs.

In 2024, Norby played in 45 games between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles. He slashed .236/.294/.438/.732 with nine home runs and 20 RBIs. He totaled 18 extra-base hits, scored 32 runs, and walked 15 times. He hit .247 with Miami following a trade in late July.

Norby spent a brief period with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2024. He hit .271 with 1 home run and three RBIs. He played in 94 games between Jacksonville and the Norfolk Tides, Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. He clubbed 17 total home runs in the minor leagues last season.

A native of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, the Orioles selected in Norby in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft. He played in 33 games in 2021 between the FCL Orioles (Rk) and Delmarva (A). In 2022, Norby played his first full season of Minor League Baseball, totaling 122 games across three affiliates. Between Aberdeen (A+), Bowie (AA), and Norfolk (AAA), Norby clubbed 29 home runs and 23 doubles. The infielder played all of 2023 with Norfolk, where he set a career high in RBIs with 92.

Norby is one of 12 Marlins to embark on a rehab assignment in 2025 with Jacksonville. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (April 1-April 10), right-hander Declan Cronin (April 10-April 18; May 27-May 31), outfielder Jesús Sánchez (April 10-April 15), Norby (April 12-April 17, August 20-present), catcher Nick Fortes (May 1-May 4), left-hander Ryan Weathers (May 2-May 14), outfielder Derek Hill (May 7-May 12, August 2-August 4), infielder Otto Lopez (May 16-May 18), right-hander Eury Pérez (May 22-June 9), outfielder Dane Myers (May 27-May 30), infielder Xavier Edwards (May 29-May 31) and catcher Rob Brantly (June 17-July 14) have also rehabbed with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2025.







