Crooks Cracks Four Hits in Game Two Loss to Gwinnett

Published on August 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a 8-4 loss on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

Designated hitter Jimmy Crooks tallied four hits in the loss. The left-handed hitter smacked two doubles, drove in his team-leading 75th RBI of the season and scored a run. First baseman Blaze Jordan went 1-for-4 with two RBIs on Wednesday night. The right-handed hitter's RBI single in the third inning marked his first hit at his hometown ballpark.

Starting pitcher Max Rajcic (0-2) gutted through his sixth career Triple-A start. The right-handed pitcher allowed seven runs (four earned) on nine hits, walked one and struck out one. Rajcic allowed five runs in the first inning and three home runs on the night. Oddanier Mosqueda and Gordon Graceffo each provided a perfect inning out of the bullpen.

Memphis has tallied five errors in the first two games of the series and has lost two straight following a season-long-tying five-game win streak.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Thursday, August 21 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.