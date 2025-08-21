Nashville Slugs Their Way Past Louisville, Hit Four Home Runs in 7-5 Win

Published on August 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Nashville earned back-to-back wins to begin the series against the Louisville Bats on Wednesday night. Four different Nashville batters put together multi-hit efforts in the win including rehabbing Rhys Hoskins, who ended the night with a home run and double. His first inning home run was one of four home runs Nashville hit for the game as they slugged their way to victory.

The two teams traded blows in the first two innings. The Bats jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first in part to a leadoff home run for Blake Dunn before adding another run off left-hander Tate Kuehner making his first start at First Horizon Park. Hoskins brought the Sounds within a run thanks to his first hit in his second game with Nashville on a towering solo blast to left-center field. Louisville pushed the lead back to two after capitalizing on a two-out triple in the top of the second.

Raynel Delgado homered in his first at-bat Wednesday after hitting for the cycle on Tuesday night. His solo shot in the bottom of the second once again brought Nashville within a run. Kuehner settled in, spinning scoreless innings in the third and fourth, working around a leadoff walk in the fourth inning.

Nashville took the lead with a four-run bottom of the fourth, highlighted by the first Triple-A home run for Ethan Murray and back-to-back doubles for Freddy Zamora and Drew Avans to make it a 6-3 advantage for Nashville. Kuehner was back to the mound for the fifth and faced three batters. His final was against Reds' top prospect, Sal Stewart, who made it a one-run game with his seventh homer since joining Louisville in mid-July. Blake Holub struck out the first batter he faced and worked a ground out to erase putting the potential tying run aboard with a two-out walk.

After a quiet sixth and seventh innings offensively for Nashville, Jake Bauers connected on his third home run of his rehab assignment and provided the Sounds a two-run cushion to work with at 7-5. Brian Fitzpatrick worked two perfect innings on the mound before turning the ball over to Craig Yoho in the top of the ninth to protect the two-run advantage.

The Brewers no. 16-rated prospect pitched a ground out before striking out Trey Faltine. He got Dunn to fly out to left and earned his seventh save of his season with Nashville and a 2-0 series lead against the Bats.

RHP Garrett Stallings (3-2, 3.50 ERA) will get the start for Nashville on Thursday night. First pitch from First Horizon Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

RHYSE'S CUPS: Rhys Hoskins collected the first hit of his rehab assignment on Wednesday with a solo homer over the left field wall. Hoskins clobbered a first pitch sinker that traveled 378 ft. At 103.5 mph. Overall, the first baseman ended his night 2-for-4 with a double to go with the longball. Hoskins has now reached base three times over his first two rehab appearances, working a walk during his first game back on Tuesday. The 32-year-old is returning from the 10-day injured, where he was placed after spraining his left thumb during the first week of July. Hoskins played in 82 games with the Milwaukee Brewers before the injury, earning 12 homers with 42 RBI and a .242 batting average.

TAKE A BAU: Jake Bauers stayed hot during his rehab assignment on Wednesday night. Bauers went 1-for-4 with a solo homer that extended the Sounds lead by two runs in the bottom of the seventh. The 29-year-old has been great since joining the team off the injured list on August 14, going 4-for-19 with three of those hits being longballs. It's the most home runs that Bauers has achieved in four or less games since hitting three home runs over two games from April 23-25, 2023, with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. That same season, Bauers started the year with a two-homer game on Opening Day and a three-homer game on April 16.

I'LL HAVE WHAT HE'S HAVING: Fresh off of achieving the cycle on Tuesday against the Louisville Bats, Raynel Delgado stayed hot with two more hits on Wednesday. The infielder also extended his streak to six consecutive hits with a 2-for-2 start at the plate Wednesday. Delgado's first knock on Wednesday was a solo blast to right center that cut the deficit, 3-2. He became the first Sounds hitter to smash homers in back-to-back games since Jake Bauers achieved the feat just last week on the road in Durham. Delgado is the 10th Nashville hitter to create homers in consecutive games and is the seventh player to do it that is currently on the active roster. The last time Delgado notched back-to-back multi-hit games was July 12-13 against the Durham Bulls when he achieved consecutive two-hit performances.

MURRAY MOONSHOT: Ethan Murray connected for his first Triple-A home run with a solo blast in the bottom of the fourth of Wednesday night's contest. Murray's last home run came with Double-A Biloxi when he smoked a two-run home run against Rocket City on July 24 in game two of a doubleheader. Overall, it was the second baseman's ninth home run of the season, having blasted eight with the Shuckers. The 25-year-old continues to slowly find his footing at the Triple-A level, extending his on-base streak to four games with Wednesday's homer. Over that span, Murray is 5-for-14 (.357) with three walks and four RBI.

PRIME NUMBER: Drew Avans recorded one of the most important hits for the Sounds in their victory over the Bats on Wednesday. Avans laced a two-RBI double in the bottom of the fourth that gave the Sounds a 6-3 lead. The extra-base hit by Avans also extended his hitting streak to 11 games, trailing his season high of 15 which he achieved with the Las Vegas Aviators early in the season. The streak ties Raynel Delgado for second longest hitting streak by a Sounds player this season and follows Anthony Siegler's team leading 16-game hitting streak. Over the span, Avans is 15-for-46 (.326) with four doubles, four RBI, and eight runs.







