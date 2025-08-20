Schreck's Big Day Propels Bisons to 4-1 Victory over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

August 20, 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. - RJ Schreck's multi-hit performance and strong relief pitching from Adam Macko was too much to handle for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, pushing the Buffalo Bisons to a 4-1 victory on Wednesday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

RailRiders outfielder Spencer Jones wasted little time giving the visitors a one-run lead in the top of the first inning. Jones hit a solo home run to right field off of Alek Manoah for a 1-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre advantage. However, that is the only run the right-hander would allow the rest of the start.

The Bisons wouldn't stay down for long, however, as in the bottom of the second inning they got the best of the rehabbing RailRiders pitcher Ryan Yarbrough.

RJ Schreck would smack his first triple of the season, sending Josh Kasevich to home and Brandon Valenzuela would send Schreck home on a line drive to left field, making the score 2-1.

Manoah would go four and two-third innings, throwing 75 pitches and striking out four while only allowing three hits, two walks and the lone run. He also retired nine straight batters to end his day.

Following a four-inning stalemate, the Bisons would extend their lead further in the bottom of the sixth inning. RJ Schreck would continue to be hot at the plate, smashing a two-run home run to left center field, scoring Kasevich again and making the score 4-1.

In addition to Manoah's strong day, excellent relief pitching from Adam Macko kept the RailRiders to a lone run. The left-hander went the final four innings of the game, allowing no runs, no walks and one hit while striking out four batters.

Manoah and Macko combined for 7.2 scoreless innings, following the home run in the first, keeping the RailRiders at bay and securing the 4-1 win.

The Bisons are slated to take on the Scranton Wilkes/Barre RailRiders in game two and three of their six game series in a double header tomorrow afternoon starting at 5:15 p.m. The game can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and Bisons.com starting at 5:00 p.m. with Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Duke McGuire and the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.







