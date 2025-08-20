August 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys

Published on August 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (58-62, 19-27) vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys (58-60, 19-24)

Wednesday, August 20 - 12:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Ethan Roberts (1-4, 2.30) vs. RHP Miguel Ullola (5-4, 4.10)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the second of a six-game series today vs. the 2024 Triple-A champs Sugar Land...right-hander Ethan Roberts is slated to make his first career start and 29th appearance with Iowa...right-hander Miguell Ullola is scheduled to start for Sugar Land.

CLOSE CALL: The I-Cubs had runners on first and second with two outs in the ninth but fell short to Sugar Land by a 4-3 score... James Triantos, Kevin

Alcántara and Nicky Lopez all had two hits for Iowa...Antonio Santos made the start and worked 5.0 innings and allowed four runs (two earned) with six strikeouts... Zach Pop, Tyson Miller and Porter Hodge combined for 4.0 scoreless relief innings and six strikeouts.

DAY TIME, BEST TIME: On Sunday, Iowa and Worcester matched up for the second of two day games last series...Iowa improved to 26-18 in such games this season which is the most day game wins in the International League this season ahead of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (25-11)...Sugar Land has gone 9-7 in day games this season.

GO LONG: Infielder Jonathon Long hit his 18th home run Friday night and his second in his last six games...the 18 home runs gave Long a career high, surpassing the 17 he hit between Advanced-A South Bend and Double-A Knoxville last season...Long has reached base in 30 straight games, the second-longest active streak in the International League, the longest of his career and the second-longest by an I-Cub since Yonathan Perlaza reached in 34 straight games in 2023...during this stretch, Long is batting .318 (34-for-107) with 18 runs scored, seven doubles, five home runs and 22 RBI...the on-base streak is the second-longest by an I-Cub since data was made available in 2005.

ONE-NIL: Last Wednesday, the I-Cubs won over Worcester by a 1-0 score...it marked Iowa's first 1-0 game since they were defeated by Nashville on June 22...it was the sixth 1-0 game of the season for the I-Cubs, compared to just one such game in 2024.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa fell to 10-22 (.312) in one-run games this season last night...the I-Cubs 10 one-run wins are the third-least in the International League West Division...during the 2024 campaign, Iowa went 29-24 in one-run contests.

VS. SUGAR LAND: The I-Cubs and Space Cowboys face off the first time in franchise history this week...it marks the first time Iowa has hosted a Texas team since they hosted the San Antonio Missions from Aug. 19-22.

BIG TIME BALLY: Catcher Moises Ballesteros hit his 11th home run off the season off Alex Hoppe Saturday...Ballesteros has hit all of his home runs this season off right-handed pitching...Bally has hit two home runs in his last 11 games and has hit safely in 14 of his last 17 games dating back to July 24 at Louisville.

BACK TO THE PCL: Iowa will play a team from the Pacific Coast League since joining the International League in 2022...tonight marks the first of a 12-game stretch in which the I-Cubs will play clubs from the Pacific Coast League, including six this week vs. Sugar Land and six next week at Las Vegas.

THE JAGUAR: Outfielder Kevin Alcántara has gone 7-for-17 with four runs, a double, a home run and five RBI in his last three games...the homer marked his 16th home run of the season marked his third in his last eight games...in addition, it marked a career high for him, surpassing the 15 he hit in 2022 with Low-A Myrtle Beach...Kevin ranks among Cubs minor leaguers in RBI (5th, 64), homers (5th), slugging percentage (5th, .471) and OPS (7th, .822).

HOW GRAND: Friday night, Forrest Wall hit a grand slam to put the I-Cubs ahead in the game...it marked the second grand slam of his career and the fifth of the season by Iowa (last - 6/21 at NAS, Pérez)...Wall hit a home run for his first hit as an Iowa player, making him the first I-Cub to do so since Jake Hager on July 3, 2024.







International League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.