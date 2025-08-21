Leonard Homers Twice to Back Carrasco's Gem, Stripers Beat Memphis 8-4
Published on August 20, 2025 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Two home runs from Eddys Leonard and another from Carlos Rodriguez lifted the Gwinnett Stripers (22-24) to an 8-4 victory over the Memphis Redbirds (23-24) on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park. Carlos Carrasco fired 6.0 one-run innings for the win in his Stripers debut. Gwinnett, up 2-0 in the series, has its fifth three-game winning streak of the year.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers raced out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, sending nine batters to the plate against Max Rajcic (L, 0-2). Rodriguez pulled a two-run homer (8) out to right field and Leonard lofted an opposite-field three-run shot (17) to right-center. David McCabe made it 6-1 Gwinnett with an RBI double in the third, and Leonard ripped a solo homer (18) to deep left field in the sixth for a 7-1 advantage. Memphis made the final result look closer with three runs over the final three innings against Nathan Wiles.
Key Contributors: Leonard (2-for-4, 2 homers, 4 RBIs) and Rodriguez (1-for-5, homer, 2 RBIs) teamed up to drive in six of Gwinnett's eight runs. Carrasco (W, 5-2) went 6.0 innings (6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO), and Wiles (S, 1) pitched the final 3.0 innings (5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO). For Memphis, Jimmy Crooks went 4-for-5 with two doubles and one RBI, and Blaze Jordan had two RBIs in a 1-for-4 night.
Noteworthy: Leonard's two-homer night was his second with Gwinnett this season (also on May 11 at Durham) and the eighth multi-homer game of his career. He has three home runs over his last three games, raising his total to a team-high 18. Jarred Kelenic (1-for-5) and Jesus Bastidas (1-for-5) each extended hitting streaks to eight games. Wiles' save was the first of his professional career in just his second attempt.
Next Game (Thursday, August 21): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds, 7:45 p.m. at AutoZone Park. Braves' No. 2 prospect, RHP JR Ritchie (2-0, 3.21 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite RHP Ian Bedell (0-4, 8.48 ERA) of the Redbirds. Radio Broadcast: 7:30 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, August 26): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Xolos de Gwinnett Tie Dye T-Shirt presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
