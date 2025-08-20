Thursday's Bisons DH vs. RailRiders to Begin at 5:15pm

Published on August 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

The Buffalo Bisons have announced updated timing for their single-admission doubleheader against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Thursday, August 21 at Sahlen Field. The first of two-seven inning contests now has a 5:15 p.m. scheduled first pitch (Gates 5:00 p.m.) with the second game to begin roughly 35 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

With the Bisons now playing two games on Thursday night, the team is expanding their 'Guaranteed Win Night' promotion as part of their Giveaway Week at Sahlen Field. Now, if the Bisons win both games of the twinbill, all fans will be able to exchange their game-used ticket at the Sahlen Field Box office for 2 FREE TICKETS for any game during the team's September 2-7 homestand.

If the Bisons win either game, they will be able to exchange their game-used ticket at the Sahlen Field Box Office for 1 free ticket for any game in the September 2-7 homestand.

Thursday's doubleheader is a single-admission doubleheader so fans will only need one ticket to attend either or both games. All existing tickets dated Thursday, August 21 are still valid. Fans are able to enter Sahlen Field at any time during the doubleheader.

