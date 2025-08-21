From Walks to Walk-Offs: Rafael Lantigua Belts Game Ending Three-Run Homer as 'Pigs Shock Bulls
Published on August 20, 2025 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - One night after drawing a franchise record five walks, Rafael Lantigua continued his walking ways with a walk-off three-run homer as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (69-52, 23-24) stunned the Durham Bulls (70-49, 25-19) by a final of 5-4 on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Lantigua actually started the scoring for the 'Pigs in the first inning with an RBI single before Carson Williams tied it for the Bulls with a solo homer in the second.
Brewer Hicklen answered Williams with a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the second to put the 'Pigs back in front, 2-1.
Durham took the lead on a Tristan Peters two-run double in the third and then added another run on a Coco Montes sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Both offenses went dormant for the remainder of the game until two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Otto Kemp drew a walk and Donovan Walton followed with a base hit to set the stage for Lantigua, where he belted his sixth homer of the season to win it 5-4 for the 'Pigs.
Seth Johnson (3-4) worked a scoreless ninth to get the win for the 'Pigs, setting the side down in order and striking out one.
Kodi Whitley (1-3) took the loss for the Bulls, allowing Lantigua's walk-off homer. In 1.2 innings he allowed three runs on three hits and a walk, striking out two.
The 'Pigs and Bulls continue their series on Thursday, August 21st with first pitch at 6:45 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Adonis Medina (0-3, 3.80) is given the ball for the 'Pigs against Jesse Scholtens (0-1, 9.00) for the Bulls.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
International League Stories from August 20, 2025
- Sabol's Four RBI Powers Knights to DH Split - Charlotte Knights
- IronPigs Walk off with 5-4 Win over Bulls - Durham Bulls
- Crooks Cracks Four Hits in Game Two Loss to Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Lose Close One against Sounds 7-5 - Louisville Bats
- From Walks to Walk-Offs: Rafael Lantigua Belts Game Ending Three-Run Homer as 'Pigs Shock Bulls - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Leonard Homers Twice to Back Carrasco's Gem, Stripers Beat Memphis 8-4 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Nashville Slugs Their Way Past Louisville, Hit Four Home Runs in 7-5 Win - Nashville Sounds
- Norfolk Splits Doubleheader With Charlotte - Norfolk Tides
- Homers Propel Mud Hens over White Hots - Rochester Red Wings
- Valencia Hits Two Home Runs to Give Toledo 7-4 Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Chasers Win Fourth Straight Behind 3-Run 8th Inning - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Dombkowski's Gem and Williams' Slam Send Indians to 6-0 Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Syracuse Loses to Indianapolis, 6-0, on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Big Inning Not Enough to Carry Clippers Wednesday - Columbus Clippers
- Wednesday's Game at Worcester Postponed - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- RailRiders Lose in Wednesday Matinee - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Schreck's Big Day Propels Bisons to 4-1 Victory over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Buffalo Bisons
- Martin Deals Three Scoreless in Shutout Win over Sugar Land 5-0 - Iowa Cubs
- Thursday's Bisons DH vs. RailRiders to Begin at 5:15pm - Buffalo Bisons
- August 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 20 vs. Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- Marlins Send Infielder Norby to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 21, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- From Walks to Walk-Offs: Rafael Lantigua Belts Game Ending Three-Run Homer as 'Pigs Shock Bulls
- Rafael Lantigua Sets Franchise Record Drawing Five Walks as 'Pigs Stroll by Bulls
- IronPigs Fall Just Shy in Series Finale in Buffalo
- IronPigs Score Ten Unanswered Runs to Blow by Bisons
- IronPigs Shut Out by Bisons on Friday Night