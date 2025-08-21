From Walks to Walk-Offs: Rafael Lantigua Belts Game Ending Three-Run Homer as 'Pigs Shock Bulls

Published on August 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - One night after drawing a franchise record five walks, Rafael Lantigua continued his walking ways with a walk-off three-run homer as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (69-52, 23-24) stunned the Durham Bulls (70-49, 25-19) by a final of 5-4 on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Lantigua actually started the scoring for the 'Pigs in the first inning with an RBI single before Carson Williams tied it for the Bulls with a solo homer in the second.

Brewer Hicklen answered Williams with a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the second to put the 'Pigs back in front, 2-1.

Durham took the lead on a Tristan Peters two-run double in the third and then added another run on a Coco Montes sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Both offenses went dormant for the remainder of the game until two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Otto Kemp drew a walk and Donovan Walton followed with a base hit to set the stage for Lantigua, where he belted his sixth homer of the season to win it 5-4 for the 'Pigs.

Seth Johnson (3-4) worked a scoreless ninth to get the win for the 'Pigs, setting the side down in order and striking out one.

Kodi Whitley (1-3) took the loss for the Bulls, allowing Lantigua's walk-off homer. In 1.2 innings he allowed three runs on three hits and a walk, striking out two.

The 'Pigs and Bulls continue their series on Thursday, August 21st with first pitch at 6:45 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Adonis Medina (0-3, 3.80) is given the ball for the 'Pigs against Jesse Scholtens (0-1, 9.00) for the Bulls.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.