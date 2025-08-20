Rafael Lantigua Sets Franchise Record Drawing Five Walks as 'Pigs Stroll by Bulls

Published on August 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Rafael Lantigua drew a walk in each and every of his five plate appearances to set a Lehigh Valley IronPigs (68-52, 22-24) franchise record as the 'Pigs walked right on by the Durham Bulls (70-48, 25-18) by a final of 8-2 on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The 'Pigs were on the board straight away as Johan Rojas singled to start the very first inning and eventually scored on an Óscar Mercado sacrifice fly.

Still at 1-0 heading into the last of the fifth, the 'Pigs busted the game open. Mercado added his second RBI of the night with a double and Garrett Stubbs followed with a three-run homer, his eighth of the season, to make it 5-0.

Justin Crawford singled home a run in the sixth to make it 6-0 before a dropped third strike wild pitch allowed Donovan Walton to scamper home from third with the seventh run. Brewer Hicklen worked a walk with the bases loaded to force home the eighth IronPigs run.

Cooper Hummel drove in the only two runs of the game for the Bulls with a two-run homer in the seventh.

Lantigua drew his record-breaking walk in the eighth on a 3-1 count. Lantigua had previously drawn a base on balls in the second, fourth, sixth, and seventh. He finished 0-for-0 with a run scored and a stolen base. The 'Pigs drew a season-high 14 walks.

Daniel Harper (2-2) got the win in relief for the 'Pigs with 1.1 perfect frames, striking out two.

Forrest Whitley (3-2) took the loss for the Bulls, allowing one run on three hits and five walks, striking out one.

The 'Pigs and Bulls continue their series on Wednesday, August 20th with first pitch at 6:45 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Ryan Cusick (1-0, 10.38) is given the ball for the 'Pigs against Logan Workman (8-4, 3.76) for the Bulls.

