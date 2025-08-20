Brandon Sproat Shines But Syracuse Falls to Indianapolis, 6-5, on Tuesday Night

Published on August 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets pitcher Brandon Sproat

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Herm Card) Syracuse Mets pitcher Brandon Sproat(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Herm Card)

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets lost a ninth-inning lead to fall to the Indianapolis Indians, 6-5, on a rainy Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Despite the loss, Brandon Sproat starred on the mound for the Mets, striking out eight batters in six innings of one-run baseball.

Syracuse (62-59, 31-15) got on the scoreboard early with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Luisangel Acuña led off the game with a walk, moved to third on a Ryan Clifford single, and scored on a bunt single by Jared Young, putting the Mets in front, 1-0.

After a scoreless second, Indianapolis (70-50, 28-18) tied it up in the third. Jase Bowen walked, and Tsung-Che Cheng hit an RBI double to knot it up, 1-1.

In the seventh, Indy stormed ahead. With two outs, Brett Sullivan walked, Bowen singled, and Cheng hit a two-run double to put the Indians ahead, 3-1.

The Mets wasted no time tying the game in the bottom of the seventh. After Matt O'Neill ripped a double, Acuña drove him in on an RBI double to make it 3-2. Next, Acuña stole third and came home to score on a throwing error by the catcher Rafael Flores, tying the game, 3-3.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Mets powered their way to a lead. Jared Young reached on an error by the left fielder Mike Jarvis, and Joey Meneses smacked a two-run homer to go in front, 5-3.

Syracuse entered the ninth with a two-run lead and quickly washed it away. To start the frame, Alika Williams singled and Sullivan reached on a missed-catch error by the third baseman Luis De Los Santos. Next, Williams scored on a Cheng groundout, cutting the Mets' lead to 5-4. Then, with two outs, RBI singles by Jarvis and Nick Yorke put Indianapolis on top, 6-5.

The Mets got a runner on base in the bottom of the ninth but didn't score as the Indians secured the win.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday night. Left-hander Brandon Waddell is scheduled to start with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

