Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo Postponed

BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Buffalo Bisons, set for Tuesday night at Sahlen Field, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The RailRiders and Bisons continues their series on Wednesday afternoon with a single game beginning at 1:05 P.M.

Tuesday's game will be made up on Thursday, August 21, with two seven-inning games. Game one of the doubleheader is set for 6:05 P.M.

After this road trip to Buffalo, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field to host Syracuse in a six-game set starting on Tuesday, August 26. For tickets or promotional details for the upcoming homestand, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

