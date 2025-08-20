Top Prospect Bazzana Makes Columbus Debut

August 19, 2025

COLUMBUS, OH - On a warm night in the Arena District, the Columbus Clippers were defeated in the series opener against visiting Omaha, 9-4.

Travis Bazzana, ranked by MLB.com as the top prospect in the Cleveland organization and one of the top five prospects in all of baseball, played his first home game as a member of the Clippers on Tuesday. He went 0-for-4.

Jhonkensy Noel doubled in the first run for Columbus in the 4th inning, and later came around to score on a groundout by George Valera. The third run came in the 7th when Dom Nuñez hit a long single off the right field wall, plating Noel. Nuñez singled in one more in the 9th inning.

Starting pitcher Aaron Davenport (3-5) was saddled with the defeat after giving up seven runs over 3.2 innings.

With the loss, Columbus falls to 17-27 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 51-65 overall this season.

