Toledo Hits Five Home Runs in 12-4 Win over Rochester

Published on August 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Toledo Mud Hens pummeled the Rochester Red Wings 12-4 Tuesday night in their series opener. The game began as a close game, but Toledo's offense would explode in the fifth, leaving Rochester in the dust.

Toledo quickly got to work in the first inning, as they put runners on the corners with a Hao-Yu Lee walk and an Akil Baddoo base hit. Jace Jung then hit a routine pop up to left field, but an error put him aboard and scored Lee. Max Anderson made it 2-0 with his sixth RBI in seven games, before the frame closed on a double play.

Sawyer Gipson-Long would make his seventh appearance with the Mud Hens as the rain began to become an evident factor in the game. The Red Wings would put runners on the corners in the same fashion that the Hens had the frame prior. They cut the Toledo lead 2-1 with Andrew Pickney poking a ball into center field. Toledo would also end the inning with a double play of their own.

The Hens would regain their two-run lead in the top of the third. Baddoo got aboard with a one-out base hit, before a failed pickoff allowed him to take second and third. Justyn-Henry Malloy would make it 3-1 as he blooped one into right field, allowing Baddoo to jog home.

Gipson-Long was quick to pick up two outs in the third inning, but a Yohandy Morales first-pitch double would spark a two-out rally for Rochester. Pickney picked up his second RBI of the day with a ground ball to right field. Trey Lipscomb then tied it 3-3 with an RBI double down the left-field line.

Toledo's response was swift. Trei Cruz showed off his wheels on a lead-off double, his sixth with the Hens this season. Gage Workman then took Riley Cornelio deep with a two-run homer down the left-field line to put Toledo back on top 5-3.

In the fifth inning, things would really start to get away from the Red Wings. Malloy led off the inning with his sixth home run of the season, making it 6-3. Jung then got aboard with a base hit, before Trei Cruz hit a home run of his own to make it 8-3. The bleeding didn't stop there though, as Eduardo Valencia hit a solo shot of his own to make it 9-3 with just one out. That prompted Rochester to pull Seth Shuman in favor of Zach Brzycky.

Brzycky would do better than Shuman, but wasn't able to stop the Hens from scoring once again. Workman worked his way to a walk, before Brzycky could pick up the second out of the inning. Lee then hit his sixteenth double of the season to put Toledo ahead 10-3, as Workman jogged into home.

Rochester began to work their way back into the game in their half of the fifth. Pickney and Lipscomb picked up a pair of two-out doubles against Chase Lee to make it 10-4. Lee then found his final out against Jackson Cluff to stop any further damage to be done.

The rain would finally seem to come to an end in the seventh inning. Toledo would find themselves with bases loaded thanks to two free passes and Lee's second double of the game. Malloy tried to take advantage of this opportunity, but ended up trading two outs for a run to make it 11-4.

Alex Cobb made his second appearance with the Mud Hens as he continues to recover from a hip injury. The MLB Veteran pitched three relief innings in which he picked up four strikeouts and only let one batter reach base on a walk. Cobb has rarely worked from the bullpen in his career, this being only his eighth appearance from any level of his career.

After Cobb took the game into the ninth inning, the Hens looked to officially put an end to the game. Brian Serven would tack on one more run for insurance as he led off the inning with a 393 ft solo shot. From there, Jordan Balazovic would close out the game to make the 12-4 victory official.

The Toledo Mud Hens and the Rochester Red Wings will face off again Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.

Notables:

Trei Cruz (3-5, HR, 2 RBI 2 R, K)

Justyn-Henry Malloy (3-5, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB, K)

Gage Workman (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB, 2 K)

Eduardo Valencia (1-4, HR, RBI, R, BB, K)

Hao-Yu Lee (3-5, 2 2B, RBI, R, BB)







