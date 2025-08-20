Memphis Win Streak Snapped in Opener against Gwinnett
Published on August 19, 2025 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a 7-1 loss on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.
Center fielder Michael Siani drove in the lone Memphis run with a two-out single in the second inning. The Redbirds tallied three hits in the inning, including a third baseman Gavin Collins double. Memphis finished the night with five hits.
Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews (3-5) allowed two runs on three hits, walked one and struck out five on Tuesday. The left-handed hitter allowed a run in each of his first two frames, including a solo home run in the first inning. Gwinnett hit three home runs in the game.
The loss snapped a season-high-tying five-game win streak.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, August 20 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
