Memphis Win Streak Snapped in Opener against Gwinnett

Published on August 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a 7-1 loss on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

Center fielder Michael Siani drove in the lone Memphis run with a two-out single in the second inning. The Redbirds tallied three hits in the inning, including a third baseman Gavin Collins double. Memphis finished the night with five hits.

Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews (3-5) allowed two runs on three hits, walked one and struck out five on Tuesday. The left-handed hitter allowed a run in each of his first two frames, including a solo home run in the first inning. Gwinnett hit three home runs in the game.

The loss snapped a season-high-tying five-game win streak.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, August 20 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

