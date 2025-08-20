IronPigs Beat Bulls 8-2

August 19, 2025

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Durham Bulls pitching staff walked a season-high 14 batters as the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs claimed the series opener at Coca Cola Park on Tuesday night 8-2.

Forrest Whitley (L, 3-2) walked five over his four inning start, but pitched out of nearly every jam and only permitted one run. The Iron Pigs (22-24) pushed across a first inning run on a sac fly by Oscar Mercado to take a 1-0 lead.

But over the final four innings of pitching, four Bulls relievers walked another nine hitters and hit one.

The Iron Pigs broke open a tight game with four in the fifth and three more in the sixth. Cole Sulser, who had permitted one run all season, allowed a run-scoring double by Mercado, then a three-run homer to Garrett Stubbs for a 5-0 advantage.

Lehigh Valley pushed across three runs in the sixth against Garrett Acton, but managed just one hit. Acton walked three, then after Evan Reifert entered, a wild pitch was thrown on strike three with the bases loaded to score a run, followed by a walk to close out the three-run inning.

Cooper Hummel broke the shutout with a two-run homer in the Durham (25-18) seventh inning. Hummel was signed as a free agent by Tampa Bay on Monday.

How It Happened: The Bulls put Kameron Misner at third with one out in the first inning against Alan Rangel, but Misner was tagged out at home plate after Tre Morgan one-hopped a grounder to first base. Whitley stranded six runners across four innings and was under pressure in each inning. The fifth inning broke down for Sulser after he hit Otto Kemp with a 1-2 pitch after striking out the first batter of the inning. A single, double and homer ensued.

Pitch Count: The Bulls pitching staff entered Tuesday's game issuing the fewest walks of any Triple-A team (366) and fifth of the 120 minor league teams. But the Bulls issued a season-high 14 walks in eight innings. Durham threw 204 pitches, an average of 25.5 per inning.

What's Next: Logan Workman (8-4, 3.76) is slated to start for Durham in the series' second game against Ryan Cusick (-10, 10.38) in a bullpen game for Lehigh Valley. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 PM ET.







