Syracuse Mets Unveil 2026 Schedule

Published on August 19, 2025 under International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets, have released their schedule for the 2026 season. Opening Day is scheduled for Friday, March 27th on the road at the Worcester Red Sox. After three road games, Syracuse's home opener for the 2026 season will be Tuesday March 31st at NBT Bank Stadium against the Toledo Mud Hens, the Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. The regular season ends on Sunday, September 20th at home with a six-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as part of a 150-game regular season in 178 days.

Syracuse's 2026 schedule features 24 games each against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Rochester, and Lehigh Valley. 21 games against Worcester and Buffalo, 12 games against Norfolk, and six games against Toledo, St. Paul, Jacksonville, and Columbus.

The Mets will play 75 games at home at NBT Bank Stadium and 75 games on the road. All 150 games are slated to be played over a 178-day stretch that starts with Opening Day on March 27th and ends with the season finale on September 20th. The All-Star Break will be from July 13th to July 16th. Game times have not been announced yet.

Triple-A moved to a 150-game schedule in 2022, which was the most games played in a season since 1964. Triple-A teams played a 130-game schedule in 2021, 140-game schedule in 2018 and 2019, 142-game schedule in 2017, and a 144-game schedule in 2016.

Just like the last five seasons, the 2026 schedule once again features teams playing six straight games against the same opponent. All Mondays are off days, and then teams will play a six-game series in the same city. This format was implemented in 2021.

For the second consecutive year, the Mets will be home for both Memorial Day Weekend and Independence Day Weekend. Syracuse will host the Buffalo Bisons from Tuesday, May 19th to Sunday, May 24th to celebrate Memorial Day. Then, the Mets will host the Worcester Red Sox for the entire week leading up to and through Independence Day Weekend with home games against the Worcester Red Sox from Tuesday, June 30th to Sunday, July 5th. This is the first time in more than 20 years that Syracuse is home on both July 3rd and July 4th.

In addition to those summer highlight weekends, the Mets will be home on Easter (April 5th), Cinco de Mayo (May 5th), Mother's Day (May 10th), Juneteenth (June 19th), and Father's Day (June 21st)

In 2026, at home at NBT Bank Stadium, Syracuse will play Buffalo, Columbus, Lehigh Valley, Norfolk, Rochester, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Toledo, and Worcester.

Road trips will be made to Buffalo, Jacksonville, Lehigh Valley, Norfolk, Rochester, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, St. Paul, and Worcester.

