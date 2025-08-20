Fedko Ties Franchise Record with Five-Hit Night as Saints Roll over Express 11-4

August 19, 2025

ST. PAUL, MN - The story going into Tuesday night at CHS Field was the Triple-A debut of the Minnesota Twins number nine prospect, Connor Prielipp. At the end of the night the story was a 12th round pick that is having a career year. Kyler Fedko tied a franchise record with a perfect five hit night and in the first ever game against a Pacific Coast League team the Saints offense steamrolled the Round Rock Express 11-4 in front of 7,420.

It took three batters into the first for the Saints to grab the lead, one they wouldn't relinquish. Payton Eeles led off with a walk, took third on a double to left by Fedko, and both scored on a single to left by DaShawn Keirsey Jr., who extended his hitting streak to 11, making it 2-0.

After retiring the side in order in the first and getting his first Triple-A strikeout, Connor Prielipp had a back and forth inning in the second. He struck out the first batter he faced, but then walked the second. He struck out the third hitter, but walked the fourth. Omar Narváez made Prielipp pay with an RBI single to left cutting the Saints lead to 2-1. Prielipp, however would strike out all three outs by punching out Kellen Strahm.

With two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the inning the Saints plated four runs. Patrick Winkel got it started with a double to left-center. Will Holland followed with a walk. Eeles then knocked in a run with an RBI single to left-center giving the Saints a 3-1 lead. It extended Eeles' RBI streak to six consecutive games. Fedko continued his hot hitting with a ground rule double RBI to left-center making it 4-1. Keirsey Jr. then hit a ground ball to first, but the underhand throw by Abi Ortiz skipped off the glove of pitcher Ben Anderson as both runs scored on the single and error increasing the lead to 6-1.

Former Minnesota Twins prospect Michael Helman greeted Prielipp with a solo homer to left leading off the third getting the Express to within 6-2. Prielipp would go 3.1 innings in his Triple-A debut allowing two runs on three hits while walking a career-high four and striking out five. He threw a career-high 81 pitches, 53 for strikes.

The Saints continued to batter Express starting pitcher Ben Anderson. In the fifth Fedko singled to left-center, Keirsey Jr. double to right putting runners at second and third. Keirsey Jr. went 3-5 with a double, three RBI, and a run scored. Aaron Sabato then unloaded on one, a three-run blast to left-center, his 10th of the season and third in two games, putting the Saints up 9-2.

Fedko continued his incredible night with a solo homer to left in the sixth, his fifth at Triple-A, putting the Saints up 10-2. He finished the night with a single to left-center in the eighth going 5-5, setting a career-high with a double, home run, two RBI, and a career tying-high four runs scored. He became the sixth Saints player to collect five hits. Coincidentally, two of the other five players to accomplish the feat were in the game: Jose Miranda and Helman. The other three were Matt Wallner, Kyle Garlick, and the last one to do it, Herán Pérez.

The Express got two runs in the ninth on an Alan Trejo two-run double.

The Saints pounded out 15 hits, the fifth consecutive game with double-digit hits, tied for the second longest streak in franchise history. Eight of the nine collected a hit, seven of nine scored a run, and five of nine had an RBI.

The Express got two runs in the ninth on an Alan Trejo two-run double.

The Saints pounded out 15 hits, the fifth consecutive game with double-digit hits, tied for the second longest streak in franchise history. Eight of the nine collected a hit, seven of nine scored a run, and five of nine had an RBI.







