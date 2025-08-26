Saints and Sinners: Family-Friendly "Fall Is Fun Festival" & "Lowertown Terror" at CHS Field in October

Published on August 26, 2025 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - EXT. CHS FIELD - DAY: The golden sunlight splashes across CHS Field on a crisp fall afternoon. Families with young children frolic around the ballpark enjoying various activities with smiles from ear-to-ear. The laughter of boys and girls echoes through the ballpark as memories are created during a family, friendly event. As the sun sets and the darkness of night takes over, we cut to a ballpark that has an eerie and still feeling. This is no longer a place for children or the faint of heart. Screams can be heard throughout from various reaches in the bowels of the ballpark. This once joyous baseball field has turned into a house of horrors. Welcome to the first ever Fall is Fun Festival by day and Lowertown Terror at night hosted by the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field.

Beginning on Thursday, October 9 and running until Friday, October 31, CHS Field will be home to an event as different as day and night that will offer entertainment for families and thrills and chills for those that enjoy being spooked.

FALL IS FUN FEST:

This family, friendly event will run for three Saturday and Sunday's in October beginning on October 11 and go from 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. Families can race through a hay bale maze, show off their creative side at the craft station, get their photo taken against many fall-themed backdrops, and play in the corn pit. Kids are encouraged to dress up for a daytime experience that is more festive than frightful. It's fun for kids of all ages. Once day turns to night, however, it's best for the kids to vacate CHS Field as the ballpark won't be so welcoming.

LOWERTOWN TERROR:

The adrenaline will course through your veins. The hairs on the back of your neck will stand straight up. The feeling in the pit of your stomach will only grow larger as you take one of the more frightening tours of CHS Field. For three Thursday-Sunday's in October, beginning on October 9, those with nerves of steel, or just looking to have the soul spooked out of them, can get a unique look at the Lowertown ballpark. The guided, walking tour takes you through the dark hallways below the field, into the clubhouses, and ends outside at the bottom of the Treasure Island Terrace. Designed for mature audiences, this haunted ballpark experience is suited for those 12 and older looking for spine-tingling thrills. In addition to an immersive tour that promises to spook even the most hardened haunted house goers, other attractions include a Food and Beverage Speakeasy with themed offerings, Instagrammable backdrops and set-ups.

Tickets for the event go on sale August 26 with early bird pricing for the Lowertown Terror experience going until September 30 at a discounted price of $20. Prices for the Fall is FUN Festival are $12 for adults, $6 for kids ages 3-12, and kids 2 and under are free. Tickets for the Lowertown Terror experience can be purchased for Thursday and Sunday's for $22 and $25 for Friday and Saturday. Separate tickets are required for each event, but adults wanting to add on the Lowertown Terror can do so for an additional $15. Don't miss out on this unique ballpark experience as tickets are expected to go frighteningly fast.







International League Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.