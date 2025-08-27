Strong Start from Dobnak Spoiled by Late Saints Rally
Published on August 26, 2025 under International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the St. Paul Saints on Tuesday night at Fifth Third Field, dropping the series opener by a final score of 5-4 after a ninth-inning rally came up short.
Toledo sent Randy Dobnak to the mound, entering with a 2-7 record and a 6.38 ERA. St. Paul countered with Pablo López, who came in 0-2 with a 2.84 ERA.
The Hens got off to a hot start on both sides of the ball. Dobnak struck out the side in the first, and the Toledo bats followed with three straight hits in the bottom half. Hao-Yu Lee led off with a double, Akil Baddoo drove him in with an RBI triple, and Justyn-Henry Malloy added an RBI single to make it 2-0. The hit extended Malloy's on-base streak to 19 consecutive games.
The momentum carried into the second as Dobnak fanned his fourth and fifth straight batters. In the bottom half, Gage Workman homered to right field to push Toledo's lead to 3-0. Dobnak continued to roll in the third, striking out two more while retiring the side in order.
The Saints broke through in the fourth with a three-run inning. A leadoff walk, a fielder's choice, and a single set the stage, and after a forceout plated their first run, another walk and back-to-back singles evened the score at 3-3.
Dobnak exited after five strong innings with this line: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 8 K. Codi Heuer worked a scoreless sixth, followed by Tanner Rainey in the seventh and Chase Lee in the eighth, as the Toledo bullpen held the Saints in check.
The Hens reclaimed the lead in the eighth. Brian Serven doubled to lead off the inning, and Malloy reached on a fielding error that allowed Serven to score, making it 4-3.
However, Tyler Mattison struggled in the ninth. He allowed a walk and a stolen base before surrendering a two-run homer that gave St. Paul the 5-4 lead.
Toledo threatened in the bottom half with a double and a walk to put runners on first and second, but the rally fell short.
Notables:
Randy Dobnak: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 8 K
Gage Workman: HR, RBI, R
Akil Baddoo: 2 H, RBI, R
The Mud Hens will look to bounce back tomorrow against the Saints. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
Strong Start from Dobnak Spoiled by Late Saints Rally
