Jarvis Produces Three-Hit Triple-A Debut in 8-4 Gwinnett Victory

Published on August 26, 2025 under International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Led by an impressive Triple-A debut from Jim Jarvis, the Gwinnett Stripers (25-26) overpowered the Norfolk Tides (25-25) in an 8-4 victory on Tuesday night at Coolray Field. Gwinnett scored seven runs in the first four innings on the way to a 1-0 series lead.

Decisive Plays: Norfolk started the scoring with a two-run homer from TT Bowens (14) in the first inning. Gwinnett cut it to 2-1 in the bottom of the first as Jarvis doubled and scored on an error. The Stripers tied it at 2-2 in the second on a two-out RBI single by Jarvis, then took a 4-2 lead in the third with a two-run blast from Jonathan Ornelas (7). Norfolk knotted the game at 4-4 in the top of the fourth, but Jarvis again came to the rescue with an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth to put Gwinnett back in front 5-4. That hit keyed a three-run frame that included an RBI single from David McCabe and an Eddys Leonard sacrifice fly. Leonard wasn't done, as he blasted a solo shot (19) in the seventh inning to make it 8-4.

Key Contributors: Jarvis (3-for-5, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs) led the way for Gwinnett. Conner Capel (3-for-3, double) also produced a three-hit game. Leonard (1-for-3, homer, 2 RBIs) and Ornelas (1-for-3, homer, 2 RBIs) each homered in the win. Gwinnett starter Carlos Carrasco (W, 2-0) tossed 6.0 innings (6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) to earn his second win with the Stripers in as many starts. Nathan Wiles (H, 2) and Blake Burkhalter combined for 3.0 scoreless innings to finish the contest.

Noteworthy: Leonard is now one home run shy of becoming the first Stripers hitter with 20 home runs in a season since Travis Demeritte (21 in 2021). Wiles lowered his ERA to 3.24 in his push for the International League ERA title. Jarvis is the 79th different player to appear in a game for Gwinnett this season (club record for players is 83, set in 2023).

Next Home Game (Wednesday, August 27): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Braves' No. 2 prospect RHP JR Ritchie (2-1, 4.31 ERA) starts for Gwinnett against Norfolk RHP Tyler Wells (1-1, 2.65 ERA). Bring your four-legged Stripers fan to the ballpark for Wet Nose Wednesday. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







