Red Sox Down Bulls 5-2

Published on August 26, 2025 under International League (IL)

DURHAM, N.C. - Nick Sogard had three hits, including a game-opening home run to lead the Worcester Red Sox past the Durham Bulls 5-2 on Tuesday night at the DBAP.

Sogard cracked the third pitch of the game from Logan Workman (L, 8-5) over the right field wall to put Worcester (24-28) up 1-0.

Durham (25-24) tied the game in the second when Red Sox starter Kyle Harrison balked with runners at first and third. Tristan Peters was awarded home plate to even the game 1-1.

The Red Sox scored twice in the third to regain a lead they would not relinquish. Mikey Romero doubled home Sogard, then a sac fly by Nathan Hickey scored Kristian Campbell.

Training 4-1 in the sixth, Richie Palacios connected for his first home run of his major league rehab.

Workman suffered the defeat despite just allowing three runs over five innings.

Jamie Westbrook collected two of Durham's nine hits, a single and a double. Tanner Murray went 2-4 with a pair of singles.

How It Happened: Sogard was the catalyst for the Red Sox, reaching four times to lead off innings. Sogard homered in the first, singled to lead off the third, then scored. Sogard walked in the fifth and singled to start the seventh.

Seven Straight: The 5-2 loss to Worcester represented Durham's seventh straight loss, Durham's longest skid since July, 2023.

Morgan's 50th: Bulls manager Morgan Ensberg turned 50 years old on Tuesday. Morgan's aunt and mother made the trip to Durham to celebrate. What's Next: Jesse Scholtens (1-2, 7.46) is slated to start Wednesday night against Connelly Early (2-1, 4.08) at 6:35 PM ET.







