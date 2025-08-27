Bisons Battle Back to Take Series Opener over Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - Despite a multi-homer effort from Rafael Flores, the Buffalo Bisons managed to battle back with a two-run eighth inning to take down the Indianapolis Indians, 5-4, on Tuesday night at Victory Field.

Down 4-3 in the top of the eighth, Riley Tirotta led off the frame for Buffalo (20-30, 50-73) by reaching on a hit by pitch and stealing second base. Rainer Nunez and Christian Bethancourt each followed with walks and pinch hitter RJ Schreck came through with a two-RBI single to grant Buffalo its advantage.

Rafael Flores kicked off the scoring for Indy (31-21, 73-53) in the first inning, clobbering a 103.5 mph, three-run shot to left field. Buffalo got two of those runs back in the top of the third. They loaded the bases on a walk and two singles before Joey Loperfido cashed in with a two-RBI single.

Buffalo knotted the game at three in their half of the sixth. With one out, Tirotta and Josh Kasevich each singled and Nunez drove in a run with a double down the left field line to score Tirotta. Rehabber Tim Mayza worked his way out of the jam, fanning Orelvis Martinez and inducing a groundout to end the inning.

Flores broke the 3-3 tie in the bottom of the seventh with his second home run of the night, this time to the opposite field, to briefly give Indy a 4-3 lead before Buffalo's game-deciding eighth inning.

Cam Sanders (L, 2-2) allowed the game-winning run and took the loss for Indy. Adam Macko (W, 3-7) served as Buffalo's only arm out of the bullpen and tossed 3.2 innings of one-run ball while striking out four.

Flores' multi-homer game was the second of his career, the first of which came on Aug. 24, 2024, at Double-A Hartford while with Somerset. Additionally, it's the first multi-home run game by an Indians' catcher since Henry Davis hit two on May 29, 2024, at Iowa, and the first at Victory Field since Jacob Stallings also hit two on May 31, 2016, vs. Rochester. Flores has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games since Aug. 13, good for a .318 batting average (14-for-44) with 12 RBI and a .912 OPS in that span.

In addition to Flores' big night, Alika Williams logged three hits, marking his second straight game with three-plus hits and his sixth multi-hit game in August. In the month, Williams is hitting .378 (28-for-74) with three doubles, six homers, 19 RBI and a 1.123 OPS.

Indy and Buffalo continue their six-game set from Victory Field on Wednesday night at 6:35 PM. RHP Trey Yesavage (0-0, 7.11), MiLB's No. 26 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is set to start for Buffalo while Indy has not yet named a starter for the contest.







