IronPigs Six-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Storm Chasers

Published on August 26, 2025 under International League (IL)

Papillion, Nebraska - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (73-53, 27-25) saw their six-game winning streak come to a close as they fell 11-9 to the Omaha Storm Chasers (55-71, 24-28) on Tuesday night at Werner Park.

Justin Crawford blasted a two-run homer in the first inning to get the 'Pigs going with Óscar Mercado adding a run later in the inning with a sacrifice fly.

Omaha tied the game up immediately in the bottom half on a Carter Jensen three-run homer.

The 'Pigs produced their second three-run frame of the game in the third. Gabriel Rincones Jr. drove in two with a single to take the lead back and Rodolfo Castro forced in a run with a bases loaded walk.

A Dairon Blanco sacrifice fly got Omaha a run back in the bottom of the third to make it 6-4.

Jac Caglianone made it a one-run game with an RBI groundout in the sixth and was followed by Jensen's second homer of the day, a two-run shot, to jump Omaha ahead 7-6.

Rincones responded with a two-run bomb of his own in the seventh for the 'Pigs, leapfrogging them ahead 8-7.

Omaha loaded the bases to begin the eighth. Blanco tied the game with an RBI single and Bobby Dalbec then doubled home a pair for the lead. An Isan Diaz sacrifice fly made it 11-8.

Donovan Walton hit a solo homer to begin the ninth to cut it to a two-run deficit for the 'Pigs, but they made no further inroads.

Ryan Hendrix (5-2) got the win for Omaha in relief with a scoreless eighth, allowing a hit while striking out two. Despite giving up a run on two hits, Stephen Nogosek (S, 2) still managed to convert the save for Omaha.

Seth Johnson (3-5) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks, striking out one.

The IronPigs and Storm Chasers continue their series on Wednesday, August 27. Ryan Cusick (1-0, 10.13) is on the mound for the 'Pigs against Stephen Kolek (1-3, 7.00) for Omaha.

