Hoskins Posts Three-Hit Performance in Loss to Knights

NASHVILLE - Rhys Hoskins cumulated a three-hit performance in the fifth game of his rehab assignment, but the Nashville Sounds dropped the series opener to the Charlotte Knights from First Horizon Park 7-3. Jared Oliva extended his hitting streak to five games with two hits, while the Sounds bullpen recorded 6.1 innings without allowing an earned run.

Charlotte plated six runs in the top of the third against Nashville starter Garrett Stallings. Jacob Amaya notched a two-run homer, while Dominic Fletcher recorded a grand slam to put the Knights up 6-0.

The Sounds scratched across a run in the bottom of the fourth off Knights starter Mike Clevinger. Tyler Black walked, and Hoskins collected his second double in as many trips to the plate to put runners in scoring position. Jeferson Quero grounded out to shortstop, allowing Black to score from third and make it a 6-1 ballgame.

After the Knights scored another run in the top of the sixth, the Sounds responded in the bottom half of the inning off Charlotte reliever Dan Altavilla. Hoskins' third hit of the night was a single as he started the night 3-for-3 before moving to second on a groundout and scored on a single by Oliva to cut the deficit, 7-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Nashville scored again off Charlotte reliever Bryse Wilson. Avans worked a walk and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Black singled to center, plating Avans to make it 7-3. The Sounds offense went scoreless the rest of the way, finalizing a 7-3 win for the Knights.

Justin Yeager (2.1 IP), Josh Maciejewski (1.2 IP), and Craig Yoho (1.1 IP) all covered an inning plus while Blake Holub (1.0 IP) worked the lone inning but struck out the side in his first action since last Wednesday against Louisville.

Left-hander Tucker Davidson takes the ball for Nashville on Wednesday in his second start since signing with the Brewers as the Sounds look to end a three-game slide. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

THREECE: Playing in his sixth rehab game, Rhys Hoskins collected a three-hit night, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run scored. It was his first game with 3+ hits since going 4-for-4 with a home run and a double on May 14th on the road in Cleveland. Hoskins now has four 3+ hit games this season and a hit in each of his last five rehab games since beginning his assignment 0-for-3 with a walk and run scored last Tuesday in against Louisville. Of his eight hits since joining the Sounds on rehab, Hoskins has produced five extra-base hits (3 2B, 3 HR) and carries a .739 SLG and 1.139 OPS. Tuesday night was his first game with 2+ doubles since September 25, 2022, with the Phillies against the Atlanta Braves and it was the 17th time with multiple doubles in his career (1,367 career games).

TWO FOR 2: Jared Oliva extended his current hitting streak to five games after going 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. He is tied with Hoskins and two behind Jorge Alfaro (7 G) for the second-longest active streak for the Sounds. Friday night was his fourth multi-hit performance in his last seven games played for Nashville with an at-bat and he now has back-to-back games with an extra-base hit after hitting a home run in Sunday's series finale against Louisville. In 13 games against the Knights this season, Oliva is hitting .340 (17-for-50) with four home runs, four doubles, a triple, and 11 RBI.

OFF TO WORK WE GO: Brewers' no. 16-rated prospect rated prospect worked his sixth straight game without allowing an earned run on Tuesday night against the Knights. This comes after having a 12-game streak end on August 8th. Over his last 23 Triple-A games, Yoho has allowed just two earned runs dating back to June 4th, and only four earned in 42.1 IP and 38 total Triple-A appearances for Nashville this season, good for a 0.85 ERA. Since making his Triple-A debut, Yoho has pitched in 52 games and allowed only six earned runs over 56.2 IP with 71 strikeouts. Opponents have managed to hit just .157 off the right-hander (31-for-197) with just 12 extra-base hits.







