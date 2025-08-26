Series Preview: Buffalo Bisons vs. Indianapolis Indians, August 26-31

Published on August 26, 2025 under International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians begin their 12th homestand of the 2025 season on Tuesday, Aug. 26, against the Buffalo Bisons, Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. The six-game set continues through Sunday, Aug. 31. It is the first and last time the two teams will meet this season. They last played from April 30-May 5, 2024, also at Victory Field, and the Indians took four of six games in that series.

Buffalo Bisons (19-30, 49-73, 16.0 GB IL 2nd Half)

2024: 68-60, 18th

International League Championships: 1891, 1904, 1906, 1915-16, 1927, 1933, 1936, 1957, 1961, 1997-98, 2004

Manager: Casey Candaele, 5th season (315-314, .501)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: RHP Trey Yesavage (No. 1), OF Yohendrick Pinango (7), OF RJ Schreck (10), INF Orelvis Martinez (12), INF Josh Kasevich (13), RHP Lazaro Estrada (22), LHP Aadam Macko (23)

The Bisons dropped four of six games in their last series at home vs. first place Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The series began with a rainout, pushing the series opener to Wednesday and forcing a doubleheader on Thursday. Buffalo took the lid lifter and walked off the RailRiders in the ninth inning of Game 2 in Thursday's doubleheader. Despite going hitless in the final four games of the series, RJ Schreck led the way for Buffalo's offense with a .478 on-base percentage and a 1.078 OPS. He drove in three of Buffalo's four runs in Wednesday's series opener, clobbering a two-run home run and tripling in a runner from first. He doubled in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader and proceeded to draw six walks across the final four games of the series.

The Bisons offense has been powered by Riley Tirotta and Schreck. Tirotta leads qualified Bisons hitters on the season in slugging percentage (.448), OPS (.818), RBI (53), hits (96) walks (47), extra-base hits (31), total bases (152) and runs scored (52). Schreck made his Triple-A debut with Buffalo on June 4 but was halted after only nine games with a stint on the injured list. Since returning from the IL on July 18, Schreck leads the Bisons in OPS (.920), walks (22) and runs scored (19) while ranking second in batting average (.286, 26-for-91) home runs (4), RBI (16) and total bases (45).

Buffalo's rotation is highlighted by RHP Trey Yesavage, the 20th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft and MiLB's No. 26 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. In 21 appearances (20 starts) between four levels this season, he has pitched to a 5-1 record with a 3.31 ERA (32er/87.0ip) while ranking among minor league pitchers with at least 80.0 innings pitched in strikeouts per nine (1st, 15.00), batting average against (3rd, .165), strikeouts (T-5th, 145) and WHIP (10th, 0.99).

Indianapolis Indians (23-10, 73-52, 5.0 GB IL 2nd Half)

2024: 77-70, 6th

International League Championships: 1963, 2000

Manager: Shawn Bowman, 1st season (50-35, .588 - since being named Indians manager on May 16)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: LHP Hunter Barco (4), C Rafael Flores (8), RHP Thomas Harrington (9), UTIL Nick Yorke (11)

The Indians won seven of 12 games on their two-week road trip, splitting a series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and taking four of six from second-place Syracuse. Alika Williams continued his torrid month of August on the road trip. Since the first game against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 12, Williams ranks among International League hitters in hits (T-4th, 18), RBI (T-4th, 15), runs scored (T-4th, 13), batting average (5th, .409), OPS (5th, 1.222), slugging percentage (T-5th, .773), total bases (T-5th, 34) and home runs (T-6th, 4). Nick Yorke also excelled on the road trip, racking up six multi-hit games, good for a .340 batting average (18-for-53) in that stretch.

The Indians offense boasts the International League's leading hitter in Nick Solak. Solak owns a .335 batting average (114-for-340) and ranks among International League qualifiers in on-base percentage (3rd, .411), hits (T-6th, 114) and OPS (8th, .917). In addition to his league marks, Solak leads Indians hitters on the season in home runs (13), RBI (61), extra-base hits (31), total bases (172) and runs scored (61). The Indians' offense as a whole ranks fifth among International League teams with a .260 batting average.

On the mound, the Indians 1,138 strikeouts as a staff are the fifth-most among International League teams. Additionally, they rank seventh in ERA (4.42) and batting average against (.244). In home games this season, they've fanned 637 batters while recording a 3.71 ERA and a .230 batting average against, each of which rank third among International League pitching staffs.

Probable Starters

August 26, 6:35 PM: RHP Alek Manoah (0-0, 5.68) vs. LHP Nick Dombkowski (2-5, 6.38)

August 27, 6:35 PM: RHP Trey Yesavage (0-0, 7.11) vs. TBD

August 28, 6:35 PM: TBD vs. RHP Thomas Harrington (7-9, 5.40)

August 29, 7:05 PM: TBD vs. RHP Drake Fellows (7-6, 5.03)

August 30, 6:35 PM: TBD vs. LHP Hunter Barco (2-1, 4.08)

August 31, 1:35 PM: TBD vs. LHP Nick Dombkowski (2-5, 6.38)

What's on the Menu

This week's Hot Dog of the Homestand presented by Eisenberg is the Buffalo Dog, a hot dog topped with buffalo chicken dip and blue cheese crumbles. Fans can find the Omaha Steakhouse Dog at the Links and Drinks carts located behind Sections 105 and 120.

When the Indians score five runs at home, you score five nuggets from Chick-fil-A®! Redeem the offer by the end of the following day or on Monday for Saturday and Sunday wins.

Can't-Miss Promotions

The Indians return home for their penultimate homestand of the 2025 season on Tuesday with STEAM Night and Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg. Things ramp up on Wednesday with TJ McConnell Night featuring an appearance from the Circle City's favorite hustler for pregame autographs, a first pitch and TJ-themed in-game entertainment throughout the night. As an added bonus, snag half-priced tickets by entering the coupon code HALF as part of Half-Off Wednesday Night presented by AAA Insurance.

On Thursday, Pride Night presented by Citizens Energy Group takes center stage with live music from Pride of Indy Bands in the Center Field Plaza pregame. Enjoy the tunes alongside your pups with Bark in the Park presented by Pacifico, PetSuites and Tito's Handmade Vodka. Marvel Super Hero™ Night kicks off the weekend followed by Friday Fireworks presented by AAA Insurance and Fox59, with Game Night by Marc Summers sure to be a hit on Saturday. The ZOOperstars! will be out to entertain the kids alongside Kids Eat Free presented by Meijer and Prairie Farms on Sunday.

Notable First Pitches

Aug. 27: Indiana Pacers' point guard TJ McConnell, Butler University basketball players Jalen Jackson, Naveah Jackson and Saniya Jackson

Aug. 29: Purdue University's Purdue Pete

Aug. 30: Former Double Dare and Unwrapped host Marc Summers

Aug. 31: IU Football wide receiver LeBron Bond

Single-game tickets are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.







